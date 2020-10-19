FP Markets Expands Its CFD Trading Offering in Commodities, Metals and Indices

Already offering 60+ Forex currency pairs , the recent decision to add to its CFD offering in commodities , metals and indices is great news with the upcoming US election. Managing Director Matt Murphie commented "The US dollar will be heavily scrutinised in the weeks either side of the US election and the additional products will provide further trading opportunities. The US election is always an exciting time as we historically see higher levels of volatility in the market. Traders anticipate what the election results will be and devise a trading strategy around it".

The Volatility Index (VIX), and USD Index are welcomed additions for those looking to trade based on the impact of the election. FP Markets have also created a dedicated US Elections Page which features news updates, webinars, articles and analysis.

The addition of platinum, palladium and natural gas provide more options for those who like to deal with metals and commodities during times of political uncertainty.

Established in 2005, FP Markets has consistently provided traders with tighter spreads and faster execution. Through the use of Raw pricing they are able to aggregate prices across a range of top-tier liquidity providers. Forex and CFD traders seeking optimal trading conditions should look no further.

Click Here for our full list of Forex and CFD products.

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets:

FP Markets is an Australian Regulated global CFD and Forex provider with more than 15 years of industry experience.

The company's vision has always been to deliver the ultimate trading destination for clients by combining the best trading conditions, technology, product range, pricing and client services available to those wanting to trade the markets.

FP Markets offers highly competitive interbank Forex spreads available from 0.0 pips and leverage up to 500:1.

Clients can also trade on-the-go from their mobile devices across several powerful online platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader and IRESS.

The company's outstanding 24/5 multilingual service has been recognised by Investment Trends as home to some of the most content clients in the industry, having been awarded 'The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction Award,' five years running from Investment Trends.

For full details of our wide-ranging offering, please visit https://www.fpmarkets.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315426/FP_Markets.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1007674/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FP Markets