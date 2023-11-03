FP Markets Launches New Look Client Portal with an Array of Enhanced Features

News provided by

FP MARKETS

03 Nov, 2023, 06:14 ET

SYDNEY, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Markets , a leading broker in online trading for Forex and CFDs, has announced the launch of its redesigned Client Portal. This transformative upgrade features a fresh, intuitive platform, enhanced functionality, as well as a selection of new and exciting features designed to help traders and investors operate and trade more efficiently.

Continue Reading
FP Markets Launches New Look Client Portal with an Array of Enhanced Features (PRNewsfoto/FP MARKETS)
FP Markets Launches New Look Client Portal with an Array of Enhanced Features (PRNewsfoto/FP MARKETS)

The Client Portal's new design is a significant leap forward, offering an improved user experience and flexibility that provides traders and investors greater control. The newly developed Client Portal boasts the following features:

  • A modern, user-friendly interface;
  • A sleek design that ensures a seamless experience for all clients;
  • Enhanced navigation;
  • Streamlined features that permit access to a wide array of tools directly from the Client Portal's Dashboard, including Accounts, Funding Operations, Platform Selection and Social Trading.
  • Real-time notifications enable FP Markets' clients to remain on top of their account operations and never miss a critical update.
  • Instant access to real-time economic indicators allow users to stay abreast of any market-moving risk events.

Kim Reilly, FP Markets Project Manager, enthused about the launch of the revamped Client Portal: 'I'm very excited to share our latest milestone – the launch of the upgraded client portal. We have created a new user experience for our clients that truly puts them first! The updates are not just a makeover – it's a transformation. We can't wait for our clients to enjoy the journey of seamless navigation through account management, to funding to trading tools'.

Established in 2005, FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Brand providing clients with over 10,000 tradable instruments across key asset classes and offers aggregate pricing across several top-tier liquidity providers. Additionally, FP Markets deliver Consistently Tight Spreads, Lightning Execution, Unmatched 24/7 Multilingual Customer Support, and various Account Types to suit all trading strategies and styles.

Notes to Editors

About FP Markets:

  • FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Forex and CFDs Broker with over 18 years of industry experience.
  • The company offers highly competitive interbank Forex spreads starting from 0.0 pips.
  • Traders can choose from the leading powerful online trading platforms, including FP Markets' Mobile App MetaTrader 4MetaTrader 5WebTradercTrader, and Iress.
  • The company's outstanding 24/7 multilingual customer service has been recognised by Investment Trends and awarded 'The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction Award' over five consecutive years.
  • FP Markets has been awarded the 'Best Global Forex Value Broker' for four consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022) at the Global Forex Awards.
  • FP Markets has been awarded the 'Best Forex Broker – Europe' and the 'Best Forex Partners Programme – Asia' at the Global Forex Awards 2022.
  • FP Markets has been awarded 'Best Trade Execution' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022.
  • FP Markets crowned 'Best CFD Broker in Africa' at FAME Awards 2023.

For more information on FP Markets' comprehensive range of products and services, visit https://www.fpmarkets.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2265400/FP_Markets.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1574261/FP_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FP MARKETS

Also from this source

FP Markets remporte les prix « Meilleures conditions de trading » et « Courtier le plus fiable » aux Ultimate Fintech Awards Global 2023

FP Markets remporte les prix « Meilleures conditions de trading » et « Courtier le plus fiable » aux Ultimate Fintech Awards Global 2023

FP Markets, un courtier de premier plan pour le Forex et les CFD (contrats pour la différence), a de nouveau fait figure de référence lors des...
FP Markets gana en los Ultimate Fintech Awards Global 2023

FP Markets gana en los Ultimate Fintech Awards Global 2023

FP Markets, un bróker líder de Forex y CFDs, continuó marcando la pauta en los Ultimate Fintech Awards Global 2023, recibiendo premios por las...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.