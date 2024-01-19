FP Markets Partners with Industry-Leading Platform Provider TradingView

FP Markets' customers around the world can now gain access to TradingView's advanced charts and analysis, powerful trading tools and interact with the world's largest social network of traders.

SYDNEY, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the ever-evolving demands of traders and investors, leading Forex and CFDs broker FP Markets has announced a new partnership with TradingView. Clients with an active Trading Account at FP Markets can now leverage TradingView's cutting-edge charting solutions.

From Forex, Equities and Indices to Commodities, Bonds and Digital Currencies, TradingView is a world-renowned charting provider that delivers the financial markets from one platform and unlocks the door to the largest social trading community in the world. Combining Trading View with FP Markets' consistently tight spreads, rapid market execution, Institutional-grade liquidity and award-winning multilingual Customer Support Team, will enhance the overall trading experience for clients at FP Markets, helping them maximise their trading potential.

FP Markets CEO Craig Allison commented 'We are delighted to partner with TradingView. As a top-tier Forex and CFDs broker, we are committed to providing superior trading tools for our traders.  The integration of TradingView into our existing range of trading platforms, including MT4, MT5 and cTrader, is an exciting addition to our extensive trading technology portfolio..  We believe in offering clients the ability to develop and grow and trade the way they want to trade, catering to all experience levels and trading styles, from the short-term scalper who executes multiple trades daily to the longer-term position trader'.

Key Features of TradingView:

  • Unmatched charting capabilities, suitable for beginners and advanced traders.
  • Large social trading community of more than 50 million users.
  • The ability to design your own indicators and strategies using TradingView's Pine Script programming language.
  • The option to validate trading ideas using TradingView's bar-by-bar replay function.
  • Wide selection of fundamental data.
  • Real-time global news coverage.
  • Available on Web, Browser and Mobile devices.

To get started with TradingView at FP Markets, clients can simply open a live Trading Account and create a TradingView Account. Once both accounts have been created, clients can link them together and start using TradingView to trade on the FP Markets platform.

Established in 2005, FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Brand providing clients with over 10,000 tradable instruments across key asset classes and offers aggregate pricing across several top-tier liquidity providers. Additionally, FP Markets deliver Consistently Tight Spreads, Rapid Execution, Unmatched 24/7 Multilingual Customer Support, and various Account Types to suit all trading strategies and styles.

The FP Markets Group's regulatory presence now includes regulated companies authorised by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya and the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB).

About FP Markets:

  • FP Markets is a Multi-Regulated Forex and CFDs Broker with over 18 years of industry experience.
  • The company offers highly competitive interbank Forex spreads starting from 0.0 pips.
  • Traders can choose from the leading powerful online trading platforms, including FP Markets' Mobile App, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, cTrader, and Iress.
  • The company's outstanding 24/7 multilingual customer service has been recognised by Investment Trends and awarded 'The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction Award' over five consecutive years.
  • FP Markets has been awarded the 'Best Global Forex Value Broker' for five consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023) at the Global Forex Awards.
  • FP Markets has been awarded the 'Best Forex Broker – Europe' and the 'Best Forex Partners Programme – Asia' at the Global Forex Awards 2022 and 2023.
  • FP Markets has been awarded 'Best Trade Execution' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards 2022.
  • FP Markets crowned 'Best CFD Broker in Africa' at FAME Awards 2023.
    FP Markets Awarded 'Best Trade Execution' and 'Most Transparent Broker' at the Ultimate Fintech Awards APAC 2023
  • FP Markets regulatory presence includes the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya.

For more information on FP Markets' comprehensive range of products and services, visit https://www.fpmarkets.com/.

