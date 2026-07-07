FP Movement and ASICS Debut Their First-Ever Footwear Collaboration

Two exclusive sneaker styles merge performance innovation with FP Movement's signature approach to style and self-expression

PHILADELPHIA, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This July, FP Movement, Free People's renowned activewear brand, partners with ASICS for their first-ever footwear collaboration. The limited-edition collection features two exclusive styles designed to support women across their movement lifestyle—from morning miles to evening matches.

Inspired by the magic of golden hour, the FP Movement x ASICS collaboration celebrates the rituals that anchor our days: early runs, sunset matches, and the everyday moments of movement that create connection, confidence, and renewal. From the soft light of dawn to the warm glow of dusk, the collection honors the moments women carve out for themselves and the routines that help them feel their best.

Blending ASICS' performance expertise with FP Movement's distinct design perspective, the collection reimagines two iconic ASICS silhouettes through a fresh, lifestyle-driven lens. The GEL-CHALLENGER® 15 tennis shoe features FP Movement's signature paisley print—an expressive, heritage-inspired detail that brings personality and movement to the court. The GEL-NIMBUS™ 28 running shoe is accented with a vibrant sunset orange, capturing the warmth and energy of golden hour while adding dimension to the silhouette.

The GEL-NIMBUS® 28 ($180) running shoe is the ideal mix of plush cushioning and modern design. Utilizing a combination of ASICS' FF BLAST™PLUS midsole material and PureGEL® technology, the shoes are made to support runs and walks of all distances while providing all day comfort.

The GEL-CHALLENGER® 15 ($130) tennis shoe is one of the brand's most comfortable stability tennis products. The shoe's soft, yet supportive upper is built with a plush heel collar to help create a more comfortable and dynamic fit for your foot. Combined with ASICS' WINGWALL™ technology, the shoe is designed to help improve stability during side-to-side movement and play.

"There aren't many brands that have spent 75 years earning the trust of serious athletes the way ASICS has. That legacy matters to us, because the women we build for are committed to move, run, and play as an integral part of their lives. They protect their run no matter how busy life gets, they show up to their match because it's what makes them feel like themselves. This collaboration is about honoring that time. ASICS was the right partner to do it with." says FP Movement President, Andrea Perez.

To engage with the community, FP Movement will be hosting a Golden Hour Community Run Series in NYC & LA. The Los Angeles Dawn event will consist of a sunrise run led by campaign star Scout, followed by a Golden Fuel Cafe and an After Glow Bar. The New York Dusk event will be an evening community run led by campaign star Bianca, followed by a recovery-focused studio takeover featuring red light therapy, golden hour-inspired elixirs and more.

Those interested in attending can sign up for NYC here:

https://fpmovementevents.freepeople.com/pages/fp-movement-x-asics-dusk-run

Those interested in attending can sign up for LA here:

https://fpmovementevents.freepeople.com/pages/fp-movement-x-asics-dawn-run

"ASICS is excited to expand our partnership with FP Movement through this inspiring collaboration that celebrates and champions movement," said Cat Ayers, Vice President of Marketing for ASICS America. "Bringing both our performance run and tennis footwear into a single collaboration marks a first for our brand and FP Movement is the ideal partner given their strong community driven approach across both disciplines."

The collaboration will be available on FPMovement.com and limited stores, ASICS.com and select Dick's Sporting Good locations starting Tuesday July 7th for a limited time.

ABOUT FP MOVEMENT

Established in 2012 as a category on Free People, FP Movement has been at the forefront of redefining activewear, introducing performance-ready styles that extend beyond the gym. Rooted in community, individuality, and the spirit of #movingtogether. FP Movement's activewear for Hike, Run, Racquet, Studio, and Ski bridges the gap between fashion and function.

In 2020, FP Movement emerged as an independent brand, opening its first standalone store in Los Angeles. The brand currently has 97 stores nationwide, offers online shopping at fpmovement.com , and collaborates with wholesale partners such as DICK'S Sporting Goods and independent fitness studios.

ABOUT ASICS

Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, meaning "A Sound Mind in a Sound Body," is an old Latin phrase from which ASICS is derived and the fundamental platform on which the brand still stands. The company was founded over 75 years ago by Kihachiro Onitsuka and is now a leading designer and manufacturer of performance athletic footwear, apparel and accessories. For more information, visit www.asics.com. Follow @ASICSamerica on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for exclusive content and real-time news around ASICS products, events, and elite athletes.

SOURCE Free People