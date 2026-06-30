Free People to Open New Store in Palm Desert, CA on July 3, 2026

A 2,513-square-foot boutique at the Shops on El Paseo will offer apparel, accessories, and personalized styling services.

PHILADELPHIA, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Free People will open a new retail location in Palm Desert, CA on Friday, July 3, 2026. The new boutique marks the brand's continued expansion into growing lifestyle markets and introduces a dedicated in-store shopping experience for customers in the Palm Desert area.

The 2,513-square-foot store will offer Free People's signature assortment of apparel and accessories, including denim, knit tops, dresses, and seasonal collections. Customers can also shop a range of accessories such as jewelry, bags, and hair pieces. In addition to its product offering, the Palm Desert store will provide personalized shopping experiences through one-on-one styling appointments with in-store stylists.

Through an adaptive reuse approach, the storefront preserves the existing structure and finishes while refreshing the glazing system and doors to create a refined, updated look. Inside, warm wood flooring, mica finishes, and Gladys pink plaster accents create an inviting shopping experience. The space features five fitting rooms outfitted with blackened hardware, peach-toned curtains, and backlit blacksmith cottage mirrors. At the center of the sales floor, a custom three-point-of-sale white oak cashwrap serves as a focal point, complemented by matching millwork to complete the space.

The boutique is located at 73-061 El Paseo, Palm Desert, CA 92260. Store hours will be Monday through Saturday from 10AM-6PM and Sunday from 12PM-5PM.

For more information, images, to request an interview, or to discuss a TV opportunity, please email Reese Bracken at [email protected].

ABOUT FREE PEOPLE

Free People is a global women's lifestyle brand offering apparel, intimate wear, shoes, accessories, and beauty and wellness products. Defined by creativity, curiosity, and adventure, the Philadelphia-based retailer is available via global, UK and French sites, top department and specialty stores, as well as via Instagram and TikTok.

To celebrate our Free People location opening in Palm Desert, CA, we're gifting one lucky winner a $500 Free People gift card to shop in our new store! Enter here for a chance to win! https://app.viralsweep.com/sweeps/full/27cd62-229759?framed=1

SOURCE Free People