FP Movement Named Apparel Partner of Post House

The partnership includes instructor outfitting, a curated retail assortment and more.

PHILADELPHIA, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This July, FP Movement is partnering with Post House, the next-generation fitness and lifestyle destination in Sag Harbor, to become its apparel partner of the season. Bringing together two brands rooted in community and movement, the collaboration integrates FP Movement into the Post House experience, outfitting instructors throughout the summer while introducing members to a curated assortment of the brand's beloved activewear styles.

FP Movement x Post House

Available to shop at Post House, the assortment includes over 25 FP Movement essentials, ranging from performance tops to casual bottoms. Highlights include the brand's iconic Carpe Diem Shorts, Never Better Leggings, Hot Shot Easy Pant, Tighten Up Mini Bra and more. Designed to match your movement, each piece seamlessly transitions from your morning workout to everyday wear.

"Post House was built to be more than just a studio, it's a first-of-its-kind luxury fitness, retail, and content platform," said Geno McDermott, Co-Founder of Post House. "FP Movement recognized the opportunity to organically connect with hundreds of highly engaged Hamptons clients every morning, making this partnership a natural extension of both brands."

To kick off the partnership, FP Movement and Post House hosted a community event on July 2, featuring a signature workout circuit led by Co-Founder, Walter Savage. The studio was transformed with co-branded elements to mark the occasion, while guests received gift bags featuring FP Movement apparel and enjoyed post-workout bites from SunLife Organics and PopUp Bagels.

Following the launch event, FP Movement and Post House will continue bringing the partnership to life throughout the summer season with new product drops, exclusive activations, community-driven experiences and custom content across their social channels. Follow along at @FPMovement / @POSTHOUSEHAMPTONS for all the latest updates.

ABOUT FP MOVEMENT

Established in 2012 as a category on Free People, FP Movement has been at the forefront of redefining activewear, introducing performance-ready styles that extend beyond the gym. Rooted in community, individuality, and the spirit of #movingtogether. FP Movement's activewear for Hike, Run, Racquet, Studio, and Ski bridges the gap between fashion and function.

In 2020, FP Movement emerged as an independent brand, opening its first standalone store in Los Angeles. The brand currently has 97 stores nationwide, offers online shopping at fpmovement.com, and collaborates with wholesale partners such as DICK'S Sporting Goods and independent fitness studios.

About Post House

POST HOUSE is a Sag Harbor-based fitness studio, content platform, and experiential wellness destination redefining luxury training in the Hamptons. Founded by celebrity trainer Walter Savage and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Geno McDermott, the 5,000-square-foot flagship blends high-performance strength training with the energy and creativity of live production. Designed as a multi-room studio, Post House brings together strength training, Pilates, and mat-based programming under one roof, with classes and coaching experiences unfolding simultaneously across the space. Beyond fitness, Post House operates as a vertically integrated content studio, producing premium brand activations and capturing workouts and cultural moments in-house. Rooted in Sag Harbor but drawing clients from New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and beyond, Post House has quickly become a destination for founders, creatives, and tastemakers who treat wellness as part of their lifestyle.

SOURCE Free People