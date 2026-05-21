FP Movement to Open New Store in Savannah, GA on May 22, 2026

A 2,137-square-foot boutique at 217 W Broughton St. will offer activewear apparel, beauty, and

wellness products.

PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Movement, Free People's renowned activewear brand, is excited to announce the opening of its newest store in Savannah, GA on Friday May 22, 2026. The new storefront marks the brand's continued expansion into growing lifestyle markets and introduces a dedicated in-store shopping experience for customers in the Savannah area.

The 2,137 gross-square-foot boutique will feature FP Movement's core collections, including the Never Better line of high-performance leggings, bras, and tanks. The viral Hot Shot Collection, known for its ultra-soft, breathable styles designed for both movement and everyday wear, will also be available. Additional offerings include the Happiness Runs collection, Get Your Flirt On shorts, and other styles designed to support a wide range of fitness and lifestyle needs. The storefront will also carry a selection of clean beauty and wellness products to support a holistic practice.

FP Movement at 217 W Broughton St. brings new life to the former Free People Collection space. The historic storefront is preserved, maintaining its original character while incorporating fresh design updates. New engineered wood flooring, warm white and light pink finishes, and a clean backdrop highlight the colorful product assortment. The boutique features four curtained fitting rooms with custom textile drapery, glass globe pendant lighting, and backlit mirrors. A single cashwrap completes the space, with a Bhutti logo mounted above and two large TVs displaying rotating video content.

Store hours will be Monday through Thursday from 10AM-7PM, Friday through Saturday from 10AM-8PM and Sunday from 12PM-6PM.

For more information, images, to request an interview, or to discuss a TV opportunity, please email Reese Bracken, [email protected].

ABOUT FP MOVEMENT

Established in 2012 as a category on Free People, FP Movement has been at the forefront of redefining activewear, introducing performance-ready styles that extend beyond the gym. Rooted in community, individuality, and the spirit of #movingtogether. FP Movement's activewear for Hike, Run, Racquet, Studio, and Ski bridges the gap between fashion and function.

In 2020, FP Movement emerged as an independent brand, opening its first standalone store in Los Angeles. The brand currently has 56 stores nationwide, offers online shopping at fpmovement.com, and collaborates with wholesale partners such as DICK'S Sporting Goods and independent fitness studios.

To celebrate our FP Movement location opening in Savannah, GA, we're gifting one lucky winner a $500 FP Movement gift card to shop in our new store! Enter here for a chance to win! https://app.viralsweep.com/sweeps/full/b59d34-226637?framed=1

SOURCE Free People