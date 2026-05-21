Free People to Open New free-est Store in Stone Harbor, NJ on May 22, 2026

A 1,040-square-foot boutique at 280 96th St. will offer apparel, accessories, and personalized styling services from the brand's free-est collection.

PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Free People will open a new free-est retail location in Stone Harbor, NJ on Friday, May 22, 2026. The new boutique marks the brand's continued expansion into growing lifestyle markets and introduces a dedicated in-store shopping experience for customers in the Stone Harbor area.

The 1,040-square-foot store will feature Free People's free-est collection, offering summer-ready styles designed for the beach and beyond. Customers can shop perfectly paired two-piece sets, sundresses, breezy tops, accessories, and everything in between. In addition to its product assortment, the Stone Harbor store will provide personalized shopping experiences through one-on-one styling appointments with in-store stylists.

Designed with an adaptive reuse storefront, the space combines original details with fresh, modern finishes to create a light and welcoming atmosphere. Restored wood floors, soft peach-toned walls, and preserved brick elements add warmth and character throughout. The boutique features three curtained fitting rooms with backlit wood mirrors, quilted drapery, satin nickel hardware, and glass pendant lighting. A burled wood cashwrap completes the space, accented by citrus-iridescent globe pendants that add a distinctive finishing touch.

The boutique is located at 280 96th St., Stone Harbor, NJ 08247. Store hours will be Monday through Sunday from 10AM–10PM.

For more information, images, to request an interview, or to discuss a TV opportunity, please email Reese Bracken at [email protected].

ABOUT FREE PEOPLE

Free People is a global women's lifestyle brand offering apparel, intimate wear, shoes, accessories, and beauty and wellness products. Defined by creativity, curiosity, and adventure, the Philadelphia-based retailer is available via global, UK and French sites, top department and specialty stores, as well as via Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT FREE-EST

Compromised of textured, free-flowing wardrobe staples, free-est takes the brand's much-loved FP Beach and Endless Summer collections and unites them for every day and any wear.

To celebrate our free-est location opening in Stone Harbor, NJ, we're gifting one lucky winner a $500 Free People gift card to shop in our new store! Enter here for a chance to win! https://app.viralsweep.com/sweeps/full/555c6b-226466?framed=1

SOURCE Free People