FPA Virtual Externship Returns To Showcase the Financial Planning Profession, Build a Pipeline of New Talent

DENVER, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a post-event survey of last summer's FPA Virtual Externship graduates, more than 99% say the program met their expectations. And 99% also say that the Externship was transformational or would lead to significant improvements in their work. To open the doors of the financial planning profession and build a pipeline of new talent, the Financial Planning Association® (FPA®) will host the FPA Virtual Externship again this summer. In partnership with eMoney Advisor and Kaplan, the eight-week program will be held from June 7 through July 30. Registration is now open until June 1.

With nearly 1,200 active participants in last year's program, the FPA Virtual Externship provided a diverse range of attendees with an intensive learning experience that explored all facets of financial planning. Each week provided students, career changers, new planners, and even seasoned professionals with exposure to various financial planning methodologies. Students from more than 200 universities, including those from 86 CFP Board-Registered Programs, connected with practitioners, completed assignments, and earned certification from financial planning software provider eMoney.

The immersive, virtual experience planned for this summer will build on the program's most successful qualities and include new elements, including recorded client meetings with Hannah Moore that explore real-life financial planning issues.

"The pandemic sabotaged a lot of internship plans students had last summer. I was pleased our association was able to answer the call to provide the next generation access to a program that not only filled a gap but proved to be visionary," says 2021 FPA President Skip Schweiss, CFP®, AIF®. "Through our partnership with Hannah Moore, we were able to expose hundreds of people to the financial planning profession. Students, career changers, and even some practicing planners participated in a program that showed them what this transformative profession is all about. I am excited to see what Hannah and the team have for the program this summer and how many more future financial planners it brings to our community."

The FPA Virtual Externship allows would-be interns, students, new planners, and established financial planning professionals to "see" financial planning in action—and build the confidence, skills, and connections they need to master it. Those attending who are currently working toward, or planning to work toward, CFP® certification will receive 180 hours toward the Standard Pathway for CFP Board's Experience Requirement, plus eMoney certification and access to the Morningstar Advisor Workstation.

This summer, the curriculum will focus on specific areas of financial planning and will be led by 25 practitioner mentors who are among the most recognized thought-leaders in the profession. Participants will get a 'behind the curtain' view on how planners from different backgrounds do financial planning and enhance their knowledge and skills on the following topics:

Cash Flow Planning

Estate Planning

Insurance and Risk Management Planning

Investment Planning and Philosophies

Navigating Your Career

Real-World Applications for Planning Software

Retirement Planning

Student Loan Planning and College Planning

Tax Planning

Programming will take place each business day of the week to help aspiring CFP® professionals determine their career paths. New financial planners attending the program will build confidence and put training into action, and more experienced financial professionals will broaden and sharpen their skills. All attendees will have the option to participate in virtual happy hours with other attendees and practitioner mentors and connect through an online community.

"The FPA Virtual Externship is a profession-changing program. It provides an unprecedented level of access to financial planning, allowing anyone interested in this profession to get an inside look at many different career options and the daily work financial planners do," says Hannah Moore, CFP®, organizer of the FPA Virtual Externship program. "Not only does the FPA Virtual Externship program benefit those entering the profession, but it also elevates the financial planning practitioner, from sharing best practices to helping spark their love of financial planning all over again."

By the end of the eight-week program, participants will be able to articulate various philosophies in financial planning and identify their own philosophy that positions them to best serve their clients.

"We're proud to be back as the official technology partner for the FPA Externship and help its participants gain hands-on experience and proficiency in our planning solutions, which thousands of top advisers rely on every day to serve their clients. It's exciting to participate in the evolution of our industry and give future CFPs and planners a head start in the field," said Celeste Revelli, CFP®, director of financial planning at eMoney.

"As a career-changer exploring a move to the financial planning industry, the opportunity for the FPA Virtual Externship came up just as I was beginning my research into the profession and the CFP® certification," said Anna Bell Gall, MPP, 2020 FPA Virtual Externship graduate. "The Externship's broad exposure to key financial planning topics, interactions with the cohort, and the dynamic, personal discussions with experienced practitioners were a significant factor in my decision to pursue a career in financial planning."

The FPA Virtual Externship is $199 for FPA members and $249 for nonmembers. The nonmember price also includes a one-year FPA Aspiring Financial Planner membership. New this year, program applicants can apply for an FPA Virtual Externship Scholarship through their local FPA chapter. Those interested in learning more and registering can visit www.FPAExternship.org.

