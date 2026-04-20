PropAccount.com Adds Equities to Its Multi-Asset Prop Firm Platform, Opening the Door to the World's Largest Trading Market

White-label prop firm operators can now offer equities alongside forex, futures, and crypto, all inside one tech stack, at no additional cost.

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PropAccount.com, which is powered by FPFX Tech, and operates as the world's largest white-label prop firm provider, has announced the addition of equities trading to its offering, bringing the world's largest financial market within reach of every prop firm operator on its network.

With equities now supported inside the PropAccount.com ecosystem, white-label partners can offer equities trading challenges in single-session and swing-trading varieties.

One Platform. Four Asset Classes.

PropAccount.com is recognized as one of the prop trading industry's most comprehensive infrastructure solutions, supporting forex, futures, and crypto across leading platforms, including DXtrade, Match-Trader, cTrader, Rithmic, and Tradovate. The addition of equities completes the grand slam of assets.

For existing PropAccount.com partners, equities trading slots directly into the same infrastructure that already handles trader onboarding, challenges, automated risk rules, account management, KYC, and payments. There is nothing new to configure, no new vendor to manage, and no new cost to absorb.

For new operators entering the industry, the launch path is equally direct. PropAccount's white-label model allows operators to go live in as little as seven days, with equities available alongside the full suite of supported markets.

A Market Too Large to Ignore

According to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, U.S. equity market capitalization was at $68.2 trillion at year-end 2025, with daily trading volume averaging a record 18.6 billion shares. The numbers speak for themselves. Millions of traders worldwide focus on equities as a core part of their strategy, and the prop firm ecosystem has not offered this asset class - until now. PropAccount.com's expansion into equities allows operators to reach this audience directly, building programs designed specifically for traders without fragmenting their existing infrastructure.

Wider Audience for Operators

For operators, the practical opportunity is audience expansion. Many equities traders have never engaged with a prop firm because no prop firm has spoken to them. Equities support on PropAccount.com changes that calculus, giving operators a direct path to a segment of the trading community that has largely been left out of the prop firm model.

The PropAccount platform handles risk monitoring, drawdown controls, scaling rules, automated payouts, trader dashboards, CRM, affiliate systems, and KYC: every operational layer required to run a professional prop firm. Adding a fourth asset class to that foundation required no new architecture. It was built to support it.

"Equities are the largest traded market in the world, and traders have been underserved by the retail prop industry for too long. Adding equities to our tech stack means our operators can now reach this audience directly with the equities they trade, without forcing them to adjust to equity CFDs." - Justin Hertzberg, CEO of PropAccount.com

About PropAccount.com

PropAccount.com is the white-label prop firm infrastructure provider powered by FPFX Tech, the leader in prop trading technology. The platform enables entrepreneurs, trading educators, influencers, and IBs to launch fully branded prop firms in as little as seven days, using enterprise-grade technology covering trading platforms, risk tools, payments, KYC, affiliate systems, trader dashboards, and capital backing.

Contact:

Scott

***@propaccount.com

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SOURCE Propaccount.com