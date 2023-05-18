Frē Series is the Summer Essential Every Beach Bag Needs

News provided by

OtterBox

18 May, 2023, 09:32 ET

-Check out these tips and tricks to capture high quality aquatic photos Underwater-

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suit up iPhone for surf, sand and sun with Frē Series from OtterBox. On your next beach adventure, ditch the extra gear for a waterproof OtterBox Frē Series protected iPhone.

Whatever is on the itinerary for this summer, it's time to start planning your gear. Smartphones have evolved into powerhouses that consolidate the vacation packing list. Capture all of the adventures – above water and below it - with Frē Series.

Continue Reading
On your next beach adventure, ditch the extra gear for a waterproof OtterBox Frē Series protected iPhone.
On your next beach adventure, ditch the extra gear for a waterproof OtterBox Frē Series protected iPhone.

Before jumping in the water, prep your iPhone for capturing the world of summer using Frē Series with these steps:

  • Install your Frē Series case and close all port covers. Follow instructions to perform a water test if desired before installing the device.
  • Hit the beach!
  • Before getting in the water, turn the camera flash off. There are many particles underwater that can reflect the light. The flash will make these particles very bright, and they probably aren't what you're trying to capture.
  • After turning the flash off, lock the iPhone camera's focus feature. Launch the camera app and press and hold on a focal point. An "AE/AF Lock" banner will appear at the top of the screen, locking focus. Repeat to return focus to its normal setting.
  • Touchscreens are not responsive underwater, so use the volume button on the iPhone to snap photos and engage video.
  • Once on dry land, make sure to clear residual water from the optical lens cover of the case. Shake it off or dab it with a clean, dry cloth. Frē Series cases are equipped with an anti-reflective, optical-glass lens cover to make sure photos are crystal clear every time, but a little remaining H2O could degrade above-water pictures.

Frē Series provides worry-free waterproof protection up to one hour at a maximum depth of 2 meters. The built in screen protection keeps scratches at bay and port covers give total 360-degree protection from the sandy, stormy, watery elements.

Plus, Frē Series is MagSafe compatible to easily add accessories onto the case as the perfect travel accessory. OtterBox Multi-Mount Power Bank with MagSafe can be used as a power bank to charge your device while finding new summer adventures. Keep essential cards or cash handy with Wallet for MagSafe. Find the full line of OtterBox MagSafe accessories at otterbox.com.   

OtterBox Frē Series is available now on otterbox.com. 

About OtterBox:
OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.1 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

Explore more at otterbox.com.

1Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017Jan. 2021

SOURCE OtterBox

Also from this source

OtterBox Flexes Protection for Latest Devices from Google

A Classic with New Magnetic Appeal: OtterBox Introduces Commuter Series with MagSafe

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.