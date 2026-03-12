Frame of Mind Launches as a New Wine Portfolio Designed to Match the Mood of the Moment

NAPA, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasury Americas, a division of leading global luxury wine company Treasury Wine Estates, announces the launch of Frame of Mind, an innovative wine portfolio that expands upon the enormous consumer enthusiasm for Pessimist red blend from Paso Robles.

More than a brand, Frame of Mind represents an entirely new creative ecosystem rooted in emotional storytelling and artistic expression to appeal to today's nonconformist luxury wine consumer.

Frame of Mind was born from extensive research and insights revealing the profound emotional connection people have with Pessimist - from its evocative artwork and immersive storytelling to the unmistakable character of the wine itself. Pessimist has long embodied a specific tone and emotional space, and Frame of Mind expands upon this mood-focused universe to offer greater consumer clarity and exploration.

Inspired by this passion, Frame of Mind transforms a moment of consumer connection into a broader platform for expression, offering wines that speak directly to moods, moments and drinking occasions.

"Frame of Mind is designed to meet consumers where they are; emotionally, artistically, and experientially," said Alexis Kirkland, Vice President Luxury Marketing, Treasury Wine Estates Americas division. "This portfolio creates space for individuality, self‑expression, and authentic connection, all brought to life through exceptional winemaking and powerful creative identity."

The Frame of Mind Portfolio includes:

Pessimist - The original inspiration and a beloved Paso Robles Red Blend favorite, known for its striking artwork, bold character, and deep emotional resonance.





- The original inspiration and a beloved Paso Robles Red Blend favorite, known for its striking artwork, bold character, and deep emotional resonance. Optimist - A brilliant Central Coast Sauvignon Blanc crafted to inspire, this wine channels a spirit of hope, clarity, and forward momentum.





- A brilliant Central Coast Sauvignon Blanc crafted to inspire, this wine channels a spirit of hope, clarity, and forward momentum. Realist – Available early summer 2026, this Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon is a grounded, balanced, and thought‑provoking expression designed for those who value honesty, nuance, and perspective.

Together, these wines form the foundation of a growing portfolio built around a singular, resonant message: wine can be more than consumed - it can be felt.

The Frame of Mind portfolio of wines is available across the US with a suggested retail price of $19.99.

To explore the full story and experience the portfolio please visit www.frameofmind.com and @frameofmindwines.

About Frame of Mind

Frame of Mind is a creative wine portfolio rooted in emotional expression and artistic innovation. Built from the consumer‑loved foundation of Pessimist, the brand transforms the connection between art, storytelling, and wine into an immersive platform designed for today's nonconformist luxury consumer. Each wine within the portfolio is crafted to reflect a distinct emotional narrative; bold, honest, and deeply resonant. With an expanding lineup of unexpected, thought‑provoking wines, Frame of Mind invites consumers to explore the intersection of feeling and flavor, and to embrace wine not only as an experience, but a state of mind.

About Treasury Americas

With its U.S. headquarters in Napa, California, Treasury Americas, is one of the largest Napa Valley growers, producing luxury grapes in 10 Napa American Viticultural Areas (AVAs) and supplying the strongest luxury portfolio of iconic American brands, such as DAOU Vineyards, Beaulieu Vineyards, Beringer Vineyards, Etude Winery, Frank Family Vineyards, and Stags' Leap Winery that have been awarded more than 2,000 scores of 90+ from respected wine critics globally. With beloved wineries in California's most celebrated wine regions, Treasury Americas takes a comprehensive approach to sustainability. Recognized as the California Green Medal Leader, a top Healthiest Employer in the Bay Area and nationally for four consecutive years, Treasury Americas' commitment to supporting a prosperous future for winegrowing is clear.

Media Contact: Cassidy Havens, [email protected]

