Convida's Rosado and Blanco wines are crafted to shine on their own or in cocktails, bringing a new, cultural perspective to the wine aisle

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasury Wine Estates (TWE), one of the world's leading wine companies, announced today the launch of Convida, a wine brand rooted in Latino traditions and shared experiences that bring a vibrant energy to wine culture. Convida, meaning "With Life," is built around a simple idea: wine should feel like an invitation to connect, celebrate and bring people together.

Introducing Convida: A Bold, Flavor-Forward Wine Brand Inspired by Latino Culture and the Joy of Coming Together

The debut includes two wines, Rosado and Blanco, crafted to complement bold flavors and shared moments, and meet today's growing demand for expressive, food-friendly options that reflect how people gather today. Produced in California, Convida combines winemaking with cultural influence—Hecho in Cal with Latin soul.

Through extensive listening sessions, in-depth discussions, and input from thousands of Hispanic consumers, Convida was co-created alongside the Hispanic community. Shaped by the culture and soul that inspired the brand, it is grounded in lived experiences that guided everything from the tasting notes to packaging design. Meant to be shared and not just poured, each wine celebrates Latino culture with pride, creativity, and a sense of latinidad, bringing forward perspectives that have long been underrepresented in the wine category.

"Hispanic consumers are increasing wine consumption faster than the general market, yet wine hasn't always reflected how the Hispanic community gathers and celebrates," said Chris Hernandez, Senior Manager of Consumer Insights at Treasury Wine Estates and co-lead of the company's La Raza Hispanic Employee Resource Group. "Convida is our way of changing that. We're challenging the conventions of wine by centering Latino flavors and bringing a more culturally relevant, expressive point of view to the category."

Sarah Bakx, President of BOLD Brands at Treasury Wine Estates, expanded on the launch of Convida, stating, "We're excited to introduce Convida as we continue to challenge the idea that wine is only for a select few. Shaped in collaboration with the Hispanic community, Convida reflects a more inclusive, more expressive approach, built for how people gather, celebrate, and define the future of wine. Hispanic consumers represent one of the fastest-growing segments in the U.S., and Convida allows us to authentically integrate wine into those cultural moments that matter most."

The lineup introduces two wines that bring swicy energy, where sweet meets heat, layering vibrant fruit, citrus, and spice. Paired with bold packaging inspired by Latin art and folklore, each bottle label features Alebrije-style imagery designed by Mexican artist Alejandra Ballesteros, bursting with color, energy, and storytelling:

Ready to party, Blanco is bright and tropical with juicy notes of ripe mango and guava up front, balanced by a zesty hint of tajín-style chile y limón , creating a refreshing finish with just enough kick to keep it exciting. Embodied by a Mexican jaguar, it's best served bien frío and paired with music, ceviche, and chisme; best enjoyed with friends.





is bright and tropical with juicy notes of ripe mango and guava up front, balanced by a zesty hint of tajín-style , creating a refreshing finish with just enough kick to keep it exciting. Embodied by a Mexican jaguar, it's best served and paired with music, ceviche, and best enjoyed with friends. Rosado "hits different" with juicy sweet mango, tangy lime, and a bold swirl of chamoy-inspired spice, balanced by subtle chili warmth and light salinity for a crisp, refreshing finish. Represented by a lively Puerto Rican parrot, it's a sip made for sharing—chill it, pop it, and enjoy the sweet heat. With great sabor and soul, it pairs with grilled dishes, celebrations, and casual bites.

Both wines can also be enjoyed in cocktails inspired by Latin mixology, where their expressive fruit and subtle spice create drinks that feel familiar in flavor, yet new in format. Rosado pairs with tequila, mango puree, and chamoy to create a vibrant Chamoy Margarita, while Blanco combines with triple sec and citrus for a refreshing Blanco Spritz, extending their versatility from the table to the glass.

Convida wines are available for a suggested retail price of $14.99 per bottle at select retailers in Texas and California, with additional retail distribution across Florida to follow.

To learn more, visit convidawine.com and follow @convidawine on Instagram.

About Convida

Convida is a flavor-forward wine brand inspired by Hispanic culture, designed to reflect how people gather, celebrate, and enjoy wine today. Rooted in community and shaped through extensive consumer input, Convida brings together bold flavor, vibrant design, and a fresh perspective on the category. Produced in California and infused with cultural influence, Convida offers expressive wines crafted for real meals, shared moments, and everyday occasions.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) is one of the world's leading luxury and premium wine companies and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

TWE's global, multi-regional sourcing model includes world-class vineyard and production assets in internationally acclaimed winemaking regions, including Barossa Valley and Coonawarra in Australia, Napa Valley and Paso Robles in the United States, Marlborough in New Zealand, Bordeaux in France, Tuscany in Italy, and Ningxia in China. The company has a strong focus on sustainability and building a brighter future for everyone who touches the business.

TWE's global portfolio is available in more than 100 countries and includes luxury and premium brands such as Penfolds, DAOU Vineyards, 19 Crimes, Pepperjack, Squealing Pig, Wynns, Matua, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Frank Family Vineyards.

The company employs a global team of approximately 2,500 people, with its culture best expressed by the 'TWE DNA' – enabling team members to be courageous, bring their whole selves to work, and deliver together.

Media Contact:

Haley Silvers, [email protected]

SOURCE Treasury Wine Estates