Snoop Dogg Pours a Little Out for Tupac with the Release of Cali By Snoop 2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted Wine

2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted is a red blend that celebrates the history of two of hip-hop's greatest superstars. Along with the bottle, Snoop Dogg stars in a moving tribute film, where he reminisces on their experience together and pours a little out as a tribute. The tribute features archival behind-the-scenes footage from the music video for "2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted."

"It's hard to believe it's been 30 years since Pac and I got together to make '2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted.' Nobody did it like us, and I can't think of a better way to honor his legacy than with a drink," said Snoop Dogg. "This wine is perfect for celebrating with loved ones, and I'm looking forward to the people pourin' a little out with me for my friend."

2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted was inspired by a time in Snoop and Tupac's history where they came together as young artists and created something iconic. Watching the original music video of "2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted", you can feel the energy. Seeing them sitting at the table celebrating… you are there with them - raising a glass. Both Snoop and Tupac were signed to the legendary Death Row Records during the West Coast hip-hop boom of the 1990s - the "2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted" music video was the only one that Snoop and Tupac filmed together.

2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted is a Petite Sirah-dominant red blend that features notes of toasty oak, dark fruit, toffee, and baking spice. Michael Garrison, 2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted and Treasury Wine Estates Winemaker, describes the wine as well-structured, with supple, integrated tannins that deliver a long, flavorful finish with each sip. The label design is inspired by a moment etched in hip-hop history from the 1996 VMA Awards, featuring Snoop and Tupac, and includes a tribute to Tupac written by Snoop Dogg.

"It's been an absolute privilege to work with Snoop Dogg and the Tupac Estate to develop a wine celebrating this historic collaboration, and worthy of two of Hip Hop's greatest Icons," said John Wardley, Senior Vice President of Brand, Innovation, and Partnerships at Treasury Wine Estates. "The 'Cali by Snoop' range has always pushed the boundaries of traditional wine culture. We are proud to honor Tupac and Snoop's legacy with a truly unique wine."

Cali By Snoop was launched in 2020 with the release of Cali Red. 2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted joins the rest of the portfolio, which includes Cali Smooth, Cali Sweet, Cali Blanc, Cali Rosé, Cali Chill, and Cali Gold.

2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted is available for an SRP of $14.99 and is available now at major retailers and marketplaces nationwide, including Kroger, Total Wine & More, Instacart, Ralph's, Albertson's, Meijer, DoorDash, Jewel-Osco, and more. For more information and availability, please visit CaliBySnoop.com.

About Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur is one of the most cherished artists in music history, having sold more than 75 million records worldwide. In April of 2017, Tupac was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, making him the first solo hip-hop artist to be recognized for inclusion in his first year eligible. In February 2026, Tupac was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame. Tupac also found success and critical acclaim as an actor, starring in films like Juice, Poetic Justice, Above The Rim, Gridlock'd, and Gang Related. Tupac's life and legacy continue to impact and influence culture today, from a groundbreaking performance via hologram at the 2012 Coachella Music and Arts Festival to a spoken-word appearance on Kendrick Lamar's critically praised 2015 album To Pimp A Butterfly. In January of 2022, Tupac Shakur- Wake Me When I'm Free exhibit- a museum experience provided a deeper understanding of his legendary artistry and how Tupac used his creative platform to speak for the voiceless and oppressed by delving into the greater meaning of his activism, music, and revolutionary art. In 2023, FX/HULU released an award-winning 5-part docuseries on Tupac and his mother entitled DEAR MAMA- The Saga Of Tupac and Afeni Shakur, directed by Allen Hughes.

About Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg is a multi-platinum recording artist, entrepreneur, and global icon whose influence spans music, film, television, sports, and consumer brands. Over a career exceeding three decades, he has released 22 studio albums, sold more than 40 million records worldwide, earned 20 Grammy Award nominations, and achieved chart-topping success across the globe. Named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People in 2025, Snoop continues to expand his legacy through Death Row Records and Death Row Pictures, a multi-year partnership with NBCUniversal, and ventures across premium lifestyle brands, including his partnership with Treasury Wine Estates' 19 Crimes and his award-winning spirits collaborations with Dr. Dre. His high-profile cultural impact includes serving as a correspondent during the 2024 Paris Olympics and being named Team USA's first-ever Honorary Coach for the 2026 Winter Olympics. From serving as a coach on NBC's Emmy Award-winning musical competition series The Voice to founding the Snoop Youth Football League—which has helped send more than 40 athletes to the NFL—Snoop Dogg remains a boundary-breaking force shaping culture worldwide.

About Cali By Snoop

Cali By Snoop bridges the crossroads of wine and culture through celebrity fame, game changing innovations, & unexpected collaborations. The brand is recognized for bringing new consumer growth to the category and is enjoyed by fans across the globe through easy-drinking wine-based products, which grant cultural cachet and bring 'Cali Time' to any occasion.

In 2020, Cali By Snoop wines stepped onto the scene with the launch of Cali Red, which became the #1 selling single wine in IRI's New Product Pacesetter history. The next release, Cali Rose was named the #1 Wine Innovation of 2021 and later, Cali Gold was awarded #1 Sparkling Wine Innovation of 2022. In 2024 the brand stepped into stylized versions of the original Cali Red wine with the introduction of Cali Smooth and Cali Sweet in 2025. Now available in six continents and 57 countries, Cali By Snoop wines continue to grow with global appeal bringing cultural connection to millions across the world.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) is one of the world's leading luxury and premium wine companies and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

TWE's global, multi-regional sourcing model includes world-class vineyard and production assets in internationally acclaimed winemaking regions, including Barossa Valley and Coonawarra in Australia, Napa Valley and Paso Robles in the United States, Marlborough in New Zealand, Bordeaux in France, Tuscany in Italy, and Ningxia in China. The company has a strong focus on sustainability and building a brighter future for everyone who touches the business.

TWE's global portfolio is available in more than 100 countries and includes luxury and premium brands such as Penfolds, DAOU Vineyards, 19 Crimes, Pepperjack, Squealing Pig, Wynns, Matua, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Frank Family Vineyards.

The company employs a global team of approximately 2,500 people, with its culture best expressed by the 'TWE DNA' – enabling team members to be courageous, bring their whole selves to work, and deliver together.

SOURCE Treasury Wine Estates