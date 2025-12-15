"Frame Your Christmas" with SmallRig Holiday Promotion

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, creators have a new item at the top of their wish list: the perfect shot. SmallRig, a global leader in imaging gear, today announced its "Frame Your Christmas" campaign, transforming seasonal inspiration into tangible creative support.

The initiative redefines "framing" the holidays, both by capturing heartfelt moments and by constructing those moments with professional tools. Centered on the theme "A Creator's Christmas," we want to provide practical support through dedicated equipment kits, exclusive holiday offers, and inspiration that speaks directly to the creative process.

Cinematic Christmas Tree: A Collection of Creative Gear

SmallRig reimagines the holiday tradition by constructing a unique "Cinematic Christmas Tree" from its signature lighting and camera gear, symbolizing how the professional tools that drive daily creativity can also capture the festive spirit.

Holiday Spirit Kits: Gear Up for the Season

Designed for the season's signature moments, SmallRig's Holiday Spirit Kits bundle essential accessories so you can be fully present in the celebration while capturing professional-quality results.

The Gather Round Kit ensures no one is left out of the frame, including you. It combines a phone cage and monopod for a stable base, a wireless display adapter for easy control, and a mini fill light for soft, flattering illumination. The result is effortlessly perfect, professionally lit group photos.

The Festive Streets Kit for DJI Pocket 3 conquers the dynamic light and movement of holiday markets. This kit includes a cage for extra mounting ports, a fill light for low-light conditions, and a multifunctional filter kit for cinematic diffusion. The result is stable, professionally lit footage wherever you celebrate.

The Christmas Unboxing Video Kit solves the dual challenges of shaky hands and low light, making it effortless to capture every surprise in perfect detail. It includes a mini light for soft illumination, an overhead tripod for stable top-down shots, and an L-shaped mount plate with a handle for secure grip. The result is smooth, well-lit footage that lets you fully immerse in every surprise.

Extending the "Holiday Spirit" theme, SmallRig now offers tailored solutions including lighting, desktop photography, and mobile live-streaming kits, providing dedicated tools for creators across systems to realize their holiday visions.

Holiday Promotion: Save on the Gear That Powers Your Craft

From December 15th to 28th, take advantage of site-wide savings with discounts of up to 20% on essential creative gear, including accessories for the iPhone series, V-mount batteries, professional lighting, tripods, and more.

SmallRig's official website, Amazon flagship store and B&H flagship store.

This holiday season, let SmallRig's thoughtfully designed, professional-grade tools help you capture the celebration and realize your creative vision. We are proud to support every frame you create.

Merry Christmas and happy creating from the entire SmallRig team.

About SmallRig

Established in 2013, SmallRig develops accessory solutions for cameras, gimbals, and mobile phones, empowering over two million creators worldwide. Through its User Co-Design (UCD) and DreamRig programs, SmallRig collaborates directly with creators to bring visionary products to life.

