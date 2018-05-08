France overtakes Germany as the World's Best Nationality

LONDON, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- France has overtaken Germany as the best nationality in the world, according to the third edition of the recently launched Henley & Partners – Kochenov Quality of Nationality Index (QNI). The French nationality earned a score of 81.7 percent out of a possible 100 percent on this year's Index, fractionally ahead of Germany, which held the top spot for the past six years.

Iceland and Denmark take third and fourth place, respectively, while the Netherlands holds fifth place on the Index — the only representative tracking study of its kind that objectively measures and ranks the quality of all nationalities worldwide.

The U.K. falls to 13th place, again failing to secure a spot in the top 10. The U.S., meanwhile, increases its position by two ranks but only claims 27th place. The country's relatively poor standing is primarily due to its low Settlement Freedom compared to EU member states.

China climbs two places to rank 59th, and Russia maintains its position in 63rd place. This year, the UAE surpasses Israel for the first time, now ranking 46th globally and first in the Middle East. The Emirati nationality has climbed 13 positions over the past five years, thanks in part to its continually improving Travel Freedom.

The QNI measures both the internal value of nationality, which refers to the quality of life and opportunities for personal growth within our country of origin, and the external value of nationality, which identifies the opportunities that our nationality allows us to pursue outside our country of origin.

According to Prof. Dr. Dimitry Kochenov, a leading constitutional and citizenship law professor and co-creator of the Index, "The QNI proves that some nationalities and passports are radically better than others and that the quality of our nationality has a direct impact on our freedom to travel, do business and live longer, healthier and more rewarding lives."

Dr. Christian H. Kälin, co-creator of the QNI and group chairman of Henley & Partners, explains that the appeal of residence and citizenship programs is growing rapidly, with more than 60 different programs in 57 countries to choose from. "For those who are not part of globally integrated citizenships such as France and Germany," he says, "investment migration can provide an alternative path to freedom, removing this highly irrational ceiling for our opportunities and aspirations."

