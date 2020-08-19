Franchise Awards Continue to Mount for Motto Mortgage Brand

DENVER, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Awards continue to accrue for the Motto Mortgage brand. Recently, Franchise Business Review honored Motto Mortgage with four major accolades, naming the brand as a Top 200 Franchise for 20201, ranking #2 in the Tax and Finance Category; a Top Low-Cost Franchise2, ranking #60; a Top Franchise for Women3, ranking #44; and a Top Franchise for 2nd Careers4, ranking #29.

"We are thrilled to be included on these numerous Franchise Business Review lists," said Ward Morrison, president, Motto Franchising, LLC. "These awards showcase the strength of our brand and business model and are a testament to the power of the nationwide Motto Mortgage network."

Earlier this year, Entrepreneur recognized Motto Mortgage on numerous 2020 franchise lists, including: the 41st annual Franchise 500®5, as a Top New franchise brand6, a Fastest-Growing Franchise7, as well as one of the Best Franchise Brands5.

Motto Mortgage, a "mortgage brokerage in a box," continues to disrupt the mortgage industry by providing exceptional service, more options, transparency and convenience for consumers. This model not only offers an ancillary business for current real estate brokerage firms, but also opportunities for mortgage professionals seeking to open their own businesses and independent investors interested in financial services.

About Motto Mortgage

The Motto Mortgage network is breaking the mold by giving the power of choice back to consumers with less jargon, more transparency, and even more options to choose from as they shop for the right home loan. With over 100 offices open in more than 30 states, Motto Franchising, LLC's unique national franchise mortgage brokerage model is the first of its kind in the United States. Created to disrupt the mortgage industry, the Motto Mortgage network connects loan originators and real estate agents to provide a seamless, personalized experience and one-stop shop for consumers. Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, email [email protected], or visit www.mottomortgage.com/offices.

1Ranking based on survey results collected by Franchise Business Review between June 2018 and November 2019 from nearly 28,000 franchise owners for 307 US and Canadian participating franchise brands with a minimum of 10 franchisees. Motto franchise owner participation rate in the survey was 50.4%, and all Motto franchise owners open for at least 30 days and in good standing were included in the survey.

2Ranking based on survey results collected by Franchise Business Review between June 2018 and November 2019 from over 16,500 franchise owners across 156 US and Canadian participating franchise brands with an initial investment starting under $100K as reflected in their 2019 Franchise Disclosure Documents.

3Ranking based on survey results collected by Franchise Business Review between June 2018 and November 2019 from over 9,500 women franchise owners surveyed across 282 US and Canadian participating franchise brands. Over 36% of Motto franchise owners who participated in the survey self-identified as female in the survey.

4Ranking based on survey results collected by Franchise Business Review between June 2018 and November 2019 from over 2,500 "Second Career" franchisees surveyed across 168 US and Canadian participating franchise brands. "Second Career" franchisee was defined as franchise owners age 55+ that started their business within the last 5 years. Over 25% of Motto franchise owners who participated in the survey self-identified as "Second Career" franchisees.

5Franchise 500® ranking based on Entrepreneur magazine's analysis of data, including costs and fees, support, size and growth, brand strength, and financial strength and stability, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated August 2018 to July 2019 of 1,105 participating franchise systems. Entrepreneur also recognized Motto Mortgage as one the Best Franchise Brands of 2020 and named Motto Mortgage as one of the 9 youngest franchise brands on its 2020 Franchise 500® (Entrepreneur articles April 14 and May 4, 2020).

6Motto Mortgage named a 2020 Top New Franchise based on Entrepreneur magazine's analysis of data, including costs, fees, size, growth and brand and financial strength, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated August 2018 to July 2019 of 255 participating franchise systems open for 5 years or less as of July 31, 2019.

7Motto Mortgage named a 2020 Fastest-Growing Franchise based on the net number of franchise units added in the U.S, and Canada between August 2018 to July 2019 according to Entrepreneur magazine's review of units lists and Franchise Disclosure Documents of 1,105 participating franchises across all industries.

This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a Motto Mortgage franchise. It is for informational purposes only. We will not offer you a franchise in states or other jurisdictions where registration is required unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration requirements in your state (or have been exempted therefrom) and a Franchise Disclosure Document has been delivered to you before the sale in compliance with applicable law. New York residents: This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can be made by prospectus only. Minnesota Reg. No. F-8089; Motto Franchising, LLC, 5075 South Syracuse St #1200, Denver, CO 80237, 1.866.668.8649.

