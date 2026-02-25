Motto Mortgage Integrity Advisors to Host Grand Opening Celebration on Tuesday, March 10th

New mortgage brokerage franchise in Conway invites the community for a special Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce

CONWAY, Ark., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States, has a new office in Conway, Arkansas. Motto Mortgage Integrity Advisors is now open and serving all markets throughout The Natural State.

Motto Mortgage Integrity Advisors will hold a grand opening celebration on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. CT at its office located in the Integrity Insurance Building (449 Reedy Road). The event is open to all members of the community and will be hosted in partnership with the Integrity Insurance Group Inc. Guests will enjoy complimentary refreshments and a special Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce.

Motto Mortgage Integrity Advisors is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Donny Bradley and Joey Fulgham. Together, Donny and Joey bring nearly a 60 years of combined industry experience to the brokerage. Donny has been a loan originator serving the Conway market since 1997, while Joey has been in the insurance industry since 1998 and founded Integrity Insurance Group Inc in 2011. The duo is excited to put their vast real estate knowledge to good work to serve the residents in and around Conway.

"We are thrilled to be open for business in Conway and we are looking forward to personally introducing ourselves to the community at our grand opening event. Motto Mortgage Integrity Advisors offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Arkansas," said Donny Bradley. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

Donny Bradley, Drake Adkins, and Eden Mozzy will serve as the mortgage loan originators for the office. Drake is a Russellville native who holds licenses in both loan origination and insurance. He's passionate about helping first-time buyers achieve homeownership and secure affordable insurance coverage, while building lasting relationships with the people he serves across Central and Northwest Arkansas. Eden Mozzy has deep roots in the real estate community and has been immersed in the world of housing since a young age. Her family has been building homes locally for over 20 years—allowing her to combine her firsthand experience in new construction with her passion for helping guide first-time homebuyers, seasoned investors, and beyond, through every step of the lending process.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

For more information about the grand opening celebration, please contact Motto Mortgage Integrity Advisors at (501) 393-0990.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Integrity Advisors:

Motto Mortgage Integrity Advisors (NMLS #2712963) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Arkansas, located at 449 Reedy Rd, Conway, AR 72034. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgageIntegrityAdvisors.com or call (501) 393-0990.

Donny Bradley, NMLS #790692

Drake Adkins, NMLS #2744679

Eden Mozzy, NMLS #2626931

SOURCE Motto Mortgage