Franchise Customer Experience Conference Highlights Visionary Leaders of Batteries Plus Transforming the Industry

Six Batteries Plus Executives Set to Speak as Panelists in Three Sessions; Discussions Centered Around Creating a Customer-Centric Culture & Maximizing Results System-Wide

ATLANTA, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the world's leading consumer and business specialty battery franchise, is proud to have a significant presence at this year's Franchise Customer Experience Conference (FCXC) in Atlanta with six executives participating as panelists in three critical sessions. The conference, taking place June 17-20 unites leading figures in the franchising space, providing a unique opportunity for networking, professional growth, and collaboration through inspiring keynote speeches, engaging panel discussions, and insightful educational breakout sessions.

The general session panel, titled "Brand Case Study with Batteries Plus," will feature:

Joe Malmuth , Chief Development Officer

, Chief Development Officer Derek Detenber , Chief Marketing & Merchandising Officer

, Chief Marketing & Merchandising Officer Jon Sica , Chief Operating Officer

, Chief Operating Officer Kranthi Malreddy, Chief Information Officer

Jason Moss , Vice President, Store Development & Training

During the session, the group will discuss successful brand strategies for creating a customer-centric culture, ensuring consistent execution, and boosting performance and profits.

Detenber will additionally join the panel for the session, "Marketing Programs That Maximize Spend, Execution & Results," exploring strategies for maximizing resource utilization and enhancing audience engagement. The panel will offer insights into the latest marketing tools and technologies, optimizing marketing spend, and ensuring competitiveness and responsiveness to market demands will be discussed.

In the operations track session, "Maintaining Consistent Customer Experiences Across the System," Judd Campbell, Batteries Plus's Director of Real Estate & Store Development, will focus on essential strategies for maintaining a consistent customer experience throughout a franchise system. Aimed at franchisor executives, it covers synchronizing messaging and branding, implementing effective training programs, and leveraging digital tools for real-time access to resources and guidelines.

"Participating as panelists at this year's Franchise Customer Experience Conference is an incredible honor for me and my colleagues at Batteries Plus," Malmuth said. "Sharing our expertise in creating a customer-centric culture, ensuring consistency in cross-functional execution, and elevating performance and profits reflects our commitment to driving excellence in every aspect of our business. We believe that by collaborating and exchanging insights with industry leaders, we can collectively raise the bar for customer experience and franchise success."

Established to enhance the customer experience across franchise networks, the FCXC features a blend of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive workshops, focusing on the latest trends and innovations in customer service. Over the years, it has become a key platform for fostering collaboration and driving excellence in customer experience within the franchise sector.

With over 800 store locations in operation nationwide, Batteries Plus has maximized its national presence by providing the local touch within each of the communities the brand serves. Batteries Plus offers both consumers and businesses unmatched products and services including powering equipment, fleets, fire and security systems, tools, to cell phones, key fobs, laptops and more. Positioned for the battery-powered future, Batteries Plus was ranked on Franchise Times Top 400 list, coming in at #130. Plus, the brand ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, gaining 40 spots from last year's ranking, an overall improvement of 162 spots over the past three years, for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

For more information on Batteries Plus and its franchise opportunities, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com .

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about one of Forbes®' Best Franchises to Buy in America, visit https://www.batteriesplusfranchise.com .

