Franchise Development Conference to Showcase Batteries Plus Executive Team

News provided by

Batteries Plus

17 Oct, 2023, 11:38 ET

24th Annual Leadership Conference Taps into Experience of Franchising's Leading Battery Retailer

HARTLAND, Wis., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Franchise Leadership & Development Conference is preparing to take off in Atlanta, Georgia starting October 18th. An event that will welcome some of the franchise industry's leading executives and business minds for three days of keynote speakers and panels to explore the current/coming trends driving the future of the franchise space. And being as Batteries Plus is the nation's franchise leader in battery retail, their executive team will be heavily showcased at this year's conference.

Joe Malmuth, Chief Franchising Officer for Batteries Plus, serves on the advisory board for the conference, as well as for the Annual Franchise Development Report. He will join numerous panels that explore how best to leverage brokers and franchise sales organizations and the growing role of artificial intelligence in the franchise space.

Brandon Mangual, the Managing Director of Franchise Development for Batteries Plus, will be a panelist discussing building a lead generation plan and budget. He will aid industry professionals in determining how many new franchisee deals are needed to meet a brand's goals and project the dollars needed to execute said plan.

And Victor Daher, the brand's VP of Franchise Development, will be sharing insight with a panel on 2024 multi-unit recruitment, how best to attract such franchisees, and considerations brands should keep in mind in their approach.

"The conference has always been a phenomenal opportunity for like-minded franchise professionals to learn from one another and help provide a roadmap for their mutual success," said Malmuth. "This year's promises to be the same, though it will certainly be an honor for our executive team to have a more involved role and the chance to share our expertise."

Since its introduction 24 years ago, the conference has seen an incredible amount of growth, reaching more and more franchise executives seeking inspiration and guidance on how to better grow their brand. The conference has become a must-attend event for those who value staying on top of trends as well as those looking to generate new ones.

With over 800 store locations in operation and development nationwide, Batteries Plus has carved out a unique niche in the industry with its 'plus' services – including cell phone repair and key fob replacement. Positioned for the battery-powered future, Batteries Plus was ranked on Franchise Times Top 400 list, coming in at #130. Plus, for the 30th year in a row, the brand ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list, climbing 53 spots over last year's rank and even becoming one of only 49 franchise brands to be inducted into Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 Hall of Fame.

For more information on Batteries Plus and its franchise opportunities, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:
ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:
Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels.  

MEDIA CONTACT: Conner Gossel, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (937) 545-9812

SOURCE Batteries Plus

News Releases in Similar Topics

