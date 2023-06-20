Discover Entrepreneurial Opportunities in the Sunshine State at Franchise Expo South, September 8-9, 2023

GLEN ROCK, N.J., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MFV Expositions and Comexposium , the nation's leader in connecting the franchising world with motivated entrepreneurs for over 30 years, is inviting current and aspiring business owners to register for and attend this year's Franchise Expo South taking place in Fort Lauderdale, FL at the Fort Lauderdale Convention Center on Sep. 8-9. Anyone can register for FREE via the registration form .

Franchise Expo South in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Connecting Visionaries with Top Business Opportunities

Working with the International Franchise Association ("IFA") in an exclusive partnership, the event promises to be a comprehensive showcase of diverse franchise concepts across a wide range of industries, from food and beverage to healthcare, retail, services and more. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage directly with industry experts, renowned franchisors and successful franchisees. They will gain invaluable insights into the franchising landscape, discover emerging trends and access cutting-edge resources and tools to empower their entrepreneurial journeys.

Franchise Expo South will showcase a wide range of franchise brands from over 200 exhibitors. The largest franchising annual event for the southeastern United States is designed to build relationships with the franchise community and other like-minded entrepreneurs. With franchise opportunities starting at investment levels as low as $10,000, Franchise Expo South aims to help entrepreneurs explore opportunities and connect with franchisors. Attendees will have the chance to meet face-to-face with many of the top franchisors from every industry and learn about financing options and connect with lenders who specialize in franchise funding.

For entrepreneurs and business owners interested in franchising, Franchise Expo South provides the opportunity to attend over 25+ educational seminars and learn about the latest trends and innovations in the industry. Attendees can build their own unique conference experience by selecting from a variety of workshops to attend during the two-day event. The event's agenda can be found here .

"With Fort Lauderdale boasting robust economic growth and a favorable business environment, hosting Franchise Expo South in this richly diverse city presents an opportunity to fuel entrepreneurship and open doors to success," said Martin Joksimovic, President of MFV Expositions. "Franchise Expo South is the right place to explore a comprehensive look into opportunities led by industry experts to gain the ins and outs and behind-the-scenes information needed for success to go into business for yourself, but not by yourself."

Franchise Expo South is MFV Expositions' final event of 2023 and follows the successful close of the International Franchise Expo, the world's largest annual franchising event, on June 3, 2023, in New York City. The expo returned to pre-pandemic attendance levels with over 6000+ entrepreneurs from 64 countries, 300+ franchise brands and 70+ educational seminars for networking, education, business development and fun!

"The International Franchise Expo brings together entrepreneurs who exemplify the innovative spirit that is essential to the story of New York," said Kevin D. Kim, the Commissioner of the NYC Department of Small Business Services and co-opening speaker of IFE. "SBS is proud to celebrate all our city's small businesses and to provide the resources and support they need to thrive."

With new features debuted at IFE, such as a podcast lounge and additional networking opportunities for franchisors and MFV Expositions is aiming to build on the success of IFE for Franchise Expo South and all events in 2024 (Franchise Expo West, April 12-13, 2024 | IFE May 30-June 1, 2024).

To learn more about Franchise Expo South in Fort Lauderdale, visit franchiseexpo.com/south .

To learn more about MFV Expositions, visit franchiseexpo.com .

To learn more about Comexposium, visit comexposium.com .

About MFV Expositions:

MFV Expositions is the world's largest producer of franchise expos, known for its highly successful franchise events produced throughout the U.S. and around the world. The company offers face-to-face opportunities for prospective franchisees to meet franchisors looking to grow their brand. Each expo features franchise concepts representing nearly every industry and investment level, along with a robust conference program for attendees and franchisors.

About Comexposium:

Comexposium is one of the world's leading event organizers. Globally, it hosts more than 135 B2B and B2B2C events across many different sectors, including agriculture, construction, fashion, food, health, leisure, real estate, retail, security and tourism. With events in over 30 countries, Comexposium welcomes more than 3.5 million visitors and 48,000 exhibitors annually. Headquartered in France, Comexposium's employees and sales network operate in 20 countries.

SOURCE MFV Expositions