MFV Expositions Expands Franchise Expo Lineup for 2024, Connecting Entrepreneurs Nationwide

Leading Franchising Expo Host Adds "Franchise Expo Austin" to Robust 2024 Schedule, Anticipating Record Turnout After 2023 Success

GLEN ROCK, N.J., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MFV Expositions ("MFV") and Comexposium , the nation's leader in connecting the franchising world with motivated entrepreneurs, announced today the addition of Franchise Expo Austin to its 2024 domestic show schedule.

This news follows the successful conclusion of the 2023 season with record attendance at Franchise Expo South in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on September 8-9, preceded by the International Franchise Expo ("IFE" ) and Franchise Expo West earlier this year. During the three shows in 2023, more than 10,000 attendees from 73 countries and 49 states interacted with 450+ franchise brands from different industries.

Bringing the show to Austin for the first time in MFV's three decades of touring will amplify the show's ability to connect franchisors from around the world with aspiring business owners who are looking to get into business for themselves, but not by themselves.

"We've witnessed a surge in demand for more avenues to connect entrepreneurs with franchisors. In response to that demand, we are introducing Franchise Expo Austin to further MFV's dedication to empowering small business owners and the franchise organizations eager to partner with them," said Martin Joksimovic, President of MFV Expositions. "This expansion positions us to catalyze more success stories and pave the way for numerous business ventures in the year ahead."

MFV's complete 2024 domestic expo schedule is as follows:

MFV's three annual events and the addition of the Austin, Texas, expo are expected to attract another wide range of domestic and international entrepreneurs, comprising the most qualified and motivated prospects in franchising.

Working with the International Franchise Association ("IFA") in an exclusive partnership, MFV's 2024 expos promise to be comprehensive showcases of diverse franchise concepts across a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, healthcare, retail, services and more. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage directly with industry experts, renowned franchisors and successful franchisees. They will gain invaluable insights into the franchising landscape, discover emerging trends and access cutting-edge resources and tools to empower their entrepreneurial journeys.

Details from MFV and Comexposium regarding an international show schedule are still to come.

To learn more about MFV Expositions, visit franchiseexpo.com . To learn more about Comexposium, visit comexposium.com .

About MFV Expositions:

MFV Expositions is the world's largest producer of franchise expos, known for its highly successful franchise events produced throughout the U.S. and around the world. The company offers face-to-face opportunities for prospective franchisees to meet franchisors looking to grow their brand. Each expo features franchise concepts representing nearly every industry and investment level, along with a robust conference program for attendees and franchisors.

About Comexposium:

Comexposium is one of the world's leading event organizers. Globally, it hosts more than 135 B2B and B2B2C events across many different sectors, including agriculture, construction, fashion, food, health, leisure, real estate, retail, security and tourism. With events in over 30 countries, Comexposium welcomes more than 3.5 million visitors and 48,000 exhibitors annually. Headquartered in France, Comexposium's employees and sales network operate in 20 countries.

SOURCE MFV Expositions