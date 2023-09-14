MFV Expositions Expands Franchise Expo Lineup for 2024, Connecting Entrepreneurs Nationwide

News provided by

MFV Expositions

14 Sep, 2023, 10:15 ET

Leading Franchising Expo Host Adds "Franchise Expo Austin" to Robust 2024 Schedule, Anticipating Record Turnout After 2023 Success

GLEN ROCK, N.J., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MFV Expositions ("MFV") and Comexposium, the nation's leader in connecting the franchising world with motivated entrepreneurs, announced today the addition of Franchise Expo Austin to its 2024 domestic show schedule.

This news follows the successful conclusion of the 2023 season with record attendance at Franchise Expo South in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on September 8-9, preceded by the International Franchise Expo ("IFE") and Franchise Expo West earlier this year. During the three shows in 2023, more than 10,000 attendees from 73 countries and 49 states interacted with 450+ franchise brands from different industries.

Bringing the show to Austin for the first time in MFV's three decades of touring will amplify the show's ability to connect franchisors from around the world with aspiring business owners who are looking to get into business for themselves, but not by themselves.

"We've witnessed a surge in demand for more avenues to connect entrepreneurs with franchisors. In response to that demand, we are introducing Franchise Expo Austin to further MFV's dedication to empowering small business owners and the franchise organizations eager to partner with them," said Martin Joksimovic, President of MFV Expositions. "This expansion positions us to catalyze more success stories and pave the way for numerous business ventures in the year ahead."

MFV's complete 2024 domestic expo schedule is as follows:

MFV's three annual events and the addition of the Austin, Texas, expo are expected to attract another wide range of domestic and international entrepreneurs, comprising the most qualified and motivated prospects in franchising.

Working with the International Franchise Association ("IFA") in an exclusive partnership, MFV's 2024 expos promise to be comprehensive showcases of diverse franchise concepts across a wide range of industries, including food and beverage, healthcare, retail, services and more. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage directly with industry experts, renowned franchisors and successful franchisees. They will gain invaluable insights into the franchising landscape, discover emerging trends and access cutting-edge resources and tools to empower their entrepreneurial journeys.

Details from MFV and Comexposium regarding an international show schedule are still to come.

To learn more about MFV Expositions, visit franchiseexpo.com. To learn more about Comexposium, visit comexposium.com.

About MFV Expositions:

MFV Expositions is the world's largest producer of franchise expos, known for its highly successful franchise events produced throughout the U.S. and around the world. The company offers face-to-face opportunities for prospective franchisees to meet franchisors looking to grow their brand. Each expo features franchise concepts representing nearly every industry and investment level, along with a robust conference program for attendees and franchisors.

About Comexposium:

Comexposium is one of the world's leading event organizers. Globally, it hosts more than 135 B2B and B2B2C events across many different sectors, including agriculture, construction, fashion, food, health, leisure, real estate, retail, security and tourism. With events in over 30 countries, Comexposium welcomes more than 3.5 million visitors and 48,000 exhibitors annually. Headquartered in France, Comexposium's employees and sales network operate in 20 countries.

SOURCE MFV Expositions

Also from this source

Franchise Expo South in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Connecting Visionaries with Top Business Opportunities

International Franchise Expo Invites Entrepreneurs to Connect and Explore Franchise Opportunities in New York City

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.