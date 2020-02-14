Franchise Gator selects Tint World® as one of the top 100 franchises in the U.S.

"Being part of this exclusive list for five years in a row is an important recognition of the Tint World® family and the hard work we all put in to growing the brand," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World®. "Our franchisees are dedicated, passionate and hard-working, and they value the support and resources we provide them. As this Franchise Gator ranking shows, that formula gets results."

Franchise Gator, an online franchise database and directory founded in 2002, evaluates franchise systems around the United States for its Top 100 Franchises rankings. An expert panel reviews information from franchise disclosure documents and ranks the top companies based on financial stability, growth, transparency, engagement, continuity and sustainability.

"With all the options entrepreneurs have these days, selecting the right franchise can be intimidating," Bonfiglio said. "Franchise Gator is making that process easier. Tint World® offers great value and opportunity for franchisees, and connecting that information with the right people is key to our sustained growth."

For more information about Franchise Gator, visit https://www.franchisegator.com/.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto and marine accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become an award-winning franchised provider of automotive styling, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.tintworld.com and tintworldfranchise.com.

Tint World® Contact:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

888-944-8468

info@tintworld.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Tint World

Related Links

http://www.tintworld.com

