Franchise Leadership & Development Conference Selects Batteries Plus Leaders to Speak on Franchise Sales Strategies and Innovation

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus, the world's leading consumer and business specialty battery franchise, is proud to have a three leaders participating in the 2024 Franchise Leadership & Development Conference (FLDC) in Atlanta. This year marks the 25th year for the FLDC, a conference touted for bringing together key leaders across the franchising space, including CEOs, Presidents, and Franchise Sales and Development Executives.

Our ability to build trust, maintain morale, and inspire innovation, even in uncertain times, is crucial for the future.

Just as the conference kicks off on October 16, Batteries Plus Vice President of Franchise Development Brandon Mangual will participate in the Pre-Conference Workshop – AI to Enhance & Support Lead Generation. On the Lead Generation Track, the workshop promises to highlight the power of Artificial Intelligence and delve into the ways in which AI tools and techniques can streamline prospect identification, improve lead qualification processes, and enhance personalized marketing efforts.

During the FLDC's General Session Panel, Batteries Plus CEO Scott Williams will speak on Leading & Selling Through Challenging Times. During the panel, Williams – alongside other notable CEOs and C-Suite Executives – will offer insights to how to remain successful and strategically grow a franchise business during particularly challenging times of economic, political and civil uncertainties.

"Our ability to build trust, maintain morale, and inspire innovation, even in uncertain times, is crucial for the future of the franchise sector," Williams said. "This panel is all about leading with resilience and vision, and I look forward to discussing how to best navigate our various economic challenges alongside my colleagues."

On the FLDC's Professional Development Track, Chief Operating Officer Jon Sica will participate in the Breakout Session: Franchisee Engagement After the Sale. During the session, Sica will offer advice on how to build a positive foundation and strong relationship with franchisees during the buildout time between signing a deal and the store's opening.

"We all know that time between awarding a franchise deal and the physical opening of the first location can often feel like a waiting game," Sica said. "This panel looks to help franchisors strategically use that time to keep franchisees engaged and motivated, largely setting the tone for long-term success. I look forward to sharing strategies and hearing from other leaders on how we can maintain that passion and energy through the transition period."

Batteries Plus as more than 800 stores in operation nationwide, offering both consumers and businesses unmatched products and services, including powering equipment, fleets, fire and security systems, tools, to cell phones, key fobs, laptops and more.

For more information on Batteries Plus and its franchise opportunities, visit batteriesplusfranchise.com .

Batteries Plus, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omnichannel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City.

