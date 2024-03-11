Franchisees across five brands share insights and learning opportunities during electrifying BELFOR Franchise Group Convention

BELFOR Franchise Group brands 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz, Chem-Dry, DUCTZ and N-Hance met in Phoenix Feb. 26-28 for connection and inspiration to drive continuing success in 2024

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchisees from five BELFOR Franchise Group brands met to build connections and foster success during the 2024 BELFOR Franchise Group Convention in February.

The event, held Feb. 26-28 at the Arizona Grand Resort in Phoenix, brought together over 800 attendees from 1-800 WATER DAMAGE , Blue Kangaroo Packoutz , Chem-Dry , DUCTZ and N-Hance for three full days of immersive learning opportunities, including workshops, brand and breakout sessions, and a vendor expo.

Over 800 franchisees from 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz, Chem-Dry, DUCTZ and N-Hance met to build connections and foster success during the 2024 BELFOR Franchise Group Convention in February.

"This event is a great way for franchisees to connect and share their knowledge and experience in our dynamic and rapidly evolving industry," said Doug Smith, senior vice president of franchise development at BELFOR Franchise Group. "There's a lot of positive energy that our franchisees take back home with them, along with valuable insights and information that will empower them to achieve a whole new level in the coming year."

Highlights of the convention included an awards gala and inspiring keynote addresses by Scott Greenberg, author of "The Wealthy Franchisee," and commercial sales skills guru Kirk Armstrong.

At the highly anticipated awards gala, franchise brands recognized the following top-performing franchisees from each brand in multiple awards categories:

1-800 WATER DAMAGE Franchise of the Year: Gary and Michele Hogg , Jordan and Anna Demmon (1-800 WATER DAMAGE of Central Georgia )

Gary and , and (1-800 WATER DAMAGE of ) 1-800 WATER DAMAGE Coach's Top Producer Award: Tod and Joanne Sandberg (1-800 WATER DAMAGE of Seattle )

(1-800 WATER DAMAGE of ) Blue Kangaroo Packoutz Franchise of the Year: Jason and Rhonda Byrd (Blue Kangaroo Packoutz of Cincinnati and Dayton )

Jason and (Blue Kangaroo Packoutz of and ) Blue Kangaroo Packoutz Rookie of the Year: Brandon Wiechmann (Blue Kangaroo Packoutz of North Dallas and Fort Worth )

Brandon Wiechmann (Blue Kangaroo Packoutz of and ) Chem-Dry Franchise of the Year: John and Kristy Qualls ( Qualls Chem-Dry )

John and ( ) Chem-Dry Small Business Franchise of the Year: James and Nora Beauchamp (Chem-Dry of Lake Tahoe and Chem-Dry of Reno )

James and (Chem-Dry of Lake Tahoe and Chem-Dry of ) DUCTZ Franchise of the Year: Carlton Mills (DUCTZ of Noblesville)

Carlton Mills (DUCTZ of Noblesville) DUCTZ Tom Yacobellis Innovation Award: Tommy Hoopsick (DUCTZ of Delchester and DUCTZ of Richmond Southside)

Tommy Hoopsick (DUCTZ of Delchester and DUCTZ of Richmond Southside) N-Hance Franchise of the Year: Ron, Lisa and Michael Markese (N-Hance of Central Jersey)

Ron, (N-Hance of Central Jersey) N-Hance Brand Ambassador: Anthony and Cyndi Rizzo (N-Hance of Northern New Jersey )

BELFOR Franchise Group is a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor and the parent organization for 14 of the strongest service-based franchise opportunities for home and commercial cleaning and restoration.

For more information about BELFOR Franchise Group, visit belforfranchisegroup.com .

About BELFOR Franchise Group

BELFOR Franchise Group is a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor. For decades, BELFOR Franchise Group has empowered entrepreneurs by offering industry-leading training, support and equipment, turnkey business models, and ongoing coaching and business development. BELFOR Franchise Group is the parent organization for 14 of the strongest service-based franchise opportunities for home and commercial cleaning and restoration. The franchise brands include 1-800-BOARDUP , 1-800 WATER DAMAGE , Blue Kangaroo Packoutz , Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning , COOL-BINZ, DUCTZ , HOODZ , JUNKCO+ , N-Hance Wood Refinishing , The Patch Boys , redbox+ Dumpsters , Safer Home Services , WINMAR , and Z PLUMBERZ . For more information, please visit belforfranchisegroup.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE BELFOR Franchise Group