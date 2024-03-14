N-Hance, BELFOR Franchise Group franchisees fill backpacks for Feed the Children's Backpack-N-Go event at annual convention

Attendees packed more than 400 backpacks with classroom items and other necessities to aid Phoenix area school children

PHOENIX, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When N-Hance Wood Refinishing, a leading cabinet refinishing and kitchen makeover franchise that's part of the family of brands within BELFOR Franchise Group, attended BELFOR Franchise Group's annual convention late last month, it decided franchise owners could lend a helping hand to Feed the Children, a leading anti-hunger non-profit organization committed to ending childhood hunger.

Attendees at the 2024 BELFOR Franchise Group Convention in February worked with Feed the Children to pack more than 400 backpacks with classroom items and other necessities to aid Phoenix area school children.

The convention, held at the Arizona Grand Resort, brought together franchisees from 1-800 WATER DAMAGE , Blue Kangaroo Packoutz , Chem-Dry , DUCTZ and N-Hance for three full days of workshops, brand and breakout sessions, and a vendor expo. Convention attendees participated in a Backpack-N-Go activity where they packed 432 backpacks full of school supplies, toiletries and shelf-stable meals that were provided to the Phoenix Union High School District and Assistory Outreach Services.

"As a Feed the Children partner, N-Hance is happy to help this dedicated organization reach its vision of creating a world where no child goes hungry," said N-Hance Brand President Bob DeGraff. "Just as the kitchen is the heart of the home, children are the heart of the community. We believe cabinets should be beautiful, functional and full, and, by partnering with Feed the Children, we hope to achieve those goals."

Feed the Children Account Strategy and Corporate Partnerships Director Dan Stephens said he is thankful that N-Hance worked to make Feed the Children's vision an integral part of the BELFOR convention.

"What a wonderful idea to include the Backpack-N-Go activity as a part of the BELFOR convention," Stephens said. "By participating in this event, N-Hance and their franchise family members found a way to support food-insecure kids in the Phoenix area. Helping these children improves their overall standard of living."

As a Feed the Children partner, N-Hance also provides monetary support to the organization throughout the year.

With the backing of BELFOR Franchise Group, N-Hance offers a promising investment opportunity primed for growth. Its proprietary processes save customers time and money over traditional refinishing or replacement options, allowing N-Hance to set new industry standards for kitchen makeover solutions. For more information, visit nhancefranchise.com.

For decades, BELFOR Franchise Group has empowered entrepreneurs by offering industry-leading training, support and equipment, turnkey business models, and ongoing coaching and business development. For more information, visit belforfranchisegroup.com.

About BELFOR Franchise Group

BELFOR Franchise Group is a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor. For decades, BELFOR Franchise Group has empowered entrepreneurs by offering industry-leading training, support and equipment, turnkey business models, and ongoing coaching and business development. BELFOR Franchise Group is the parent organization for 13 of the strongest service-based franchise opportunities for home and commercial cleaning and restoration. The franchise brands include 1-800-BOARDUP, 1-800 WATER DAMAGE, Blue Kangaroo Packoutz, Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning, COOL-BINZ, DUCTZ, HOODZ, N-Hance Wood Refinishing, The Patch Boys, redbox+ Dumpsters, Safer Home Services, WINMAR, and Z PLUMBERZ. For more information, visit belforfranchisegroup.com.

About N-Hance Wood Refinishing

Founded in 2001, N-Hance is a leading wood refinishing and kitchen makeover service provider. N-Hance has been featured in Martha Stewart Living, Better Homes and Gardens, HGTV and more. The brand has become a household name in the $450 billion home improvement industry because of its innovation, proprietary processes, and dedicated support to franchisees. N-Hance Wood Refinishing is a proud member of the BELFOR Franchise Group family of residential and commercial services brands.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

Abigail Baker

Senior Vice President of Marketing

BELFOR Franchise Group

(615) 806-8104

[email protected]

