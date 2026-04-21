Francis Medical Announces First Commercial Vanquish® Procedure to Ablate Prostate Tissue in the Midwest

MINNEAPOLIS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Francis Medical, Inc., a privately held medical device company based in Maple Grove, Minn., today announced that Aaron Milbank, MD., of Minnesota Urology has successfully completed the first commercial procedure in the Midwest using the Vanquish® Water Vapor Ablation System, a minimally invasive technology designed to ablate targeted prostate tissue. Dr. Milbank performed the procedure on a patient diagnosed with localized prostate cancer at High Pointe Surgery Center in Lake Elmo, Minn. Dr. Milbank was involved in the VAPOR 2 pivotal study contributing multiple patients and this first commercial procedure performed in the Midwest represents an important transition from clinical investigation to real-world adoption of the Vanquish technology.

Vanquish is a transurethral, ultrasound- and electromagnetically-guided thermotherapy system designed to ablate targeted prostate tissue using convective water vapor energy. The platform enables targeted delivery of thermal energy within the prostate, with the goal of achieving effective tissue ablation while minimizing impact to surrounding structures associated with urinary and sexual function. The Vanquish System received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2025 that was supported by positive interim follow-up data in the company's ongoing VAPOR 2 pivotal study.

"As an investigator in the VAPOR 2 pivotal study, I had the opportunity to evaluate Vanquish from early clinical experience," said Dr. Milbank. "Transitioning into commercial use is a natural next step given the familiarity with both the workflow and clinical profile of the technology. Commercial adoption reflects how seamlessly Vanquish can be integrated into routine practice while maintaining a strong focus on patient safety and procedural efficiency. I look forward to continuing to evaluate outcomes and expanding access to appropriate patients."

In the ongoing VAPOR 2 study, 91% of eligible patients showed clearance of MRI-visible clinically significant (Gleason Grade 2 or higher) in-field disease following a single Vanquish procedure. The procedure was also well-tolerated, with no device-related serious adverse events and low rates of urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction whereas traditional procedures are typically associated with side effects that can dramatically impact a patient's quality of life. Patients will continue to be followed to gather longer-term outcomes to support a pre-market approval (PMA) submission for an expanded indication for the management of clinically localized prostate cancer.

"This procedure marks a critical inflection point, where clinical evidence generated by leading investigators begins to translate into real-world patient care," said Mike Kujak, President and CEO of Francis Medical. "We are proud to partner with experienced VAPOR 2 investigators as they lead the adoption of Vanquish, helping to define its role in this specialized area of urology while offering patients an option that preserves quality of life."

Disclosure: The Vanquish Water Vapor Ablation System has been cleared as a tool for the thermal ablation of targeted prostate tissue via a transurethral approach. The FDA has not evaluated the Vanquish System for the treatment of any disease, including prostate cancer, or evaluated the Vanquish System for any long-term prostate cancer treatment outcomes.

About Francis Medical

Francis Medical is committed to developing urological cancer treatments that are tough on cancer and gentle on patients, driven by compassionate belief and clinical data supporting minimally invasive therapies that safely and effectively treat cancerous tissue. The inventor, Michael Hoey, founded Francis Medical as a tribute to and legacy of his father, Francis Hoey, who endured prostate cancer treatments that had harsh implications on his everyday life before he died from the disease in 1991. Unfortunately, current prostate cancer treatments, which typically come with side effects like urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction, are not much different than what Francis Hoey encountered. In contrast, water vapor technology applies the thermal energy stored in sterile water vapor to ablate targeted prostate tissue via a transurethral procedure, potentially minimizing life-altering side effects. For more information on Francis Medical, visit www.francismedical.com or call (763) 951-0370.

About Minnesota Urology

Minnesota Urology was formed in 2016 with the integration of Minnesota's two most respected independent urology practices: Metro Urology and Urology Associates. Separately, these practices built a reputation for delivering comprehensive treatment for virtually all male and female adult urologic conditions. Together, 52 physicians and advanced practice providers are devoted to a singular mission to improve the health of patients through personalized and innovative care. Today, they serve patients at 24 locations throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. From individual patient care to innovative clinical trials, the Minnesota Urology mission is to make a difference in the lives of men and women with urologic conditions.

SOURCE Francis Medical, Inc.