Francis Medical Announces Further Expansion of Commercial Vanquish® Procedures to Ablate Prostate Tissue

MINNEAPOLIS, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Francis Medical, Inc., a privately held medical device company based in Maple Grove, Minn., today announced that Naveen Kella, MD, of The Urology Place has successfully completed the first commercial procedures in San Antonio, Texas, using the Vanquish® Water Vapor Ablation System, a minimally invasive technology designed to ablate targeted prostate tissue. Dr. Kella, who was also a clinical investigator in the VAPOR 2 pivotal study, performed the procedures on patients diagnosed with localized prostate cancer at Heubner Ambulatory Surgery Center.

"As a urologist adopting Vanquish in my practice, I've been impressed by how efficiently the technology translates into a real-world setting," said Dr. Kella. "The procedure aligns well with existing workflows, allowing for consistent procedure execution without adding complexity. From a clinical standpoint, the safety profile and patient tolerability are encouraging, particularly as we look for options that balance efficacy with quality-of-life considerations. I'm eager to continue evaluating outcomes as we expand access to appropriate patients."

Vanquish is a transurethral, ultrasound and electromagnetically guided system designed to ablate targeted prostate tissue using convective water vapor energy. The platform enables targeted delivery of thermal energy within the prostate, with the goal of achieving effective tissue ablation while minimizing impact to surrounding structures associated with urinary and sexual function. In the ongoing follow-up of the VAPOR 2 study, 91% of eligible patients showed negative biopsy of targeted prostate tissue at six months following a single Vanquish procedure.

Subsequently, there were no device-related serious adverse events with low rates of urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction reported. The procedure was also well tolerated with 93% of patients indicating that they were satisfied or extremely satisfied, and 94% said that they believed that receiving the procedure was a wise decision. The study will continue to follow patients to five years gathering longer-term outcomes to support a pre-market approval (PMA) submission for an expanded indication for the management of clinically localized prostate cancer.

"This milestone comes at a meaningful moment for Francis Medical, as we recently celebrated eight years since founding," said Mike Kujak, President and CEO of Francis Medical. "It reflects the steady progression from early clinical investigation to real-world patient care. We're fortunate to collaborate with experienced VAPOR 2 investigators who are helping to bring our technology into clinical practice and shaping its role in urology. Our focus remains on expanding access to minimally invasive options that prioritize both clinical outcomes and quality of life for patients."

Disclosure: The Vanquish Water Vapor Ablation System has been cleared as a tool for the thermal ablation of targeted prostate tissue via a transurethral approach. The FDA has not evaluated the Vanquish System for the treatment of any disease, including prostate cancer, or evaluated the Vanquish System for any long-term prostate cancer treatment outcomes.

About Francis Medical

Francis Medical is committed to developing urological cancer treatments that are tough on cancer and gentle on patients, driven by compassionate belief and clinical data supporting minimally invasive therapies that safely and effectively treat cancerous tissue. The inventor, Michael Hoey, founded Francis Medical as a tribute to and legacy of his father, Francis Hoey, who endured prostate cancer treatments that had harsh implications on his everyday life before he died from the disease in 1991. Unfortunately, current prostate cancer treatments, which typically come with side effects like urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction, are not much different than what Francis Hoey encountered. In contrast, water vapor technology applies the thermal energy stored in sterile water vapor to ablate targeted prostate tissue via a transurethral procedure, potentially minimizing life-altering side effects. For more information on Francis Medical, visit www.francismedical.com or call (763) 951-0370.

About The Urology Place

With more than 20 years of clinical experience, The Urology Place is a leading urology practice committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. The team, led by Naveen Kella, MD, specializes in a range of services, including prostate cancer management, vasectomy, sexual health, and second-opinion consultations. Focused on continuous innovation, The Urology Place actively adopts advanced technologies and techniques to optimize patient outcomes while expanding access to care in the communities it serves.

SOURCE Francis Medical, Inc.