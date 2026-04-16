Francis Medical Announces Further Commercial Expansion of Vanquish® Water Vapor Ablation with First Commercial Procedures to Ablate Targeted Prostate Tissue in the Southeast

MINNEAPOLIS and ATLANTA, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Francis Medical, Inc., a privately held medical device company, today announced the continued expansion of its U.S. commercial launch with the first commercial procedures performed using the Vanquish® Water Vapor Ablation System in the Southeast, a minimally invasive technology designed to ablate targeted prostate tissue. These procedures mark further adoption of the technology in routine clinical practice following U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance in November 2025, supported by encouraging clinical data from the ongoing VAPOR 2 pivotal study.

The procedures were carried out on patients diagnosed with localized prostate cancer in Atlanta at Johns Creek and Marietta Surgery Centers by urologists Drs. Neal Patel and Jason Lomboy, respectively, of Advanced Urology. This milestone reflects growing physician confidence in Vanquish Water Vapor Ablation and increasing patient access to this novel, minimally invasive approach to prostate tissue ablation while potentially helping to preserve urinary and sexual function.

"Adopting new technologies into everyday practice requires both clinical validation and operational readiness," said Dr. Patel of Advanced Urology. "Vanquish offers a streamlined approach to focal therapy that aligns with our goal of delivering a safe and effective procedure while minimizing the impact on patients' quality of life."

The Vanquish System is a transurethral, ultrasound, and electromagnetically guided thermotherapy device intended to ablate targeted prostate tissue using high-energy sterile water vapor. The system represents a novel option for patients as traditional procedures often require surgery or radiation, which can damage surrounding structures important for sexual function and continence. Vanquish is designed to provide a targeted alternative by confining convective thermal energy within the natural boundaries of the prostate, with the goal of preserving function while achieving effective tissue ablation.

"Early clinical data from the VAPOR 2 study suggests that this approach can deliver meaningful prostate tissue ablation with a favorable safety profile," added Dr. Lomboy also of Advanced Urology. "Patients have reported minimal discomfort and high satisfaction following their procedure, reinforcing our confidence in adding this technology to our minimally invasive options in prostate care as we continue to evaluate longer-term outcomes."

Early clinical data from the VAPOR 2 pivotal study has demonstrated promising outcomes. At six months, 91% of patients achieved clearance of clinically significant (Gleason Grade 2 or higher) in-field disease following a single procedure. The procedure has also shown a favorable safety profile, with no device-related serious adverse events and low reported rates of urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction.

"These procedures mark an important step forward in introducing Vanquish into real-world clinical practice," said Mike Kujak, President and CEO of Francis Medical. "We remain focused on a disciplined launch working closely with physicians who are dedicated to advancing patient care through innovation."

Disclosure: The Vanquish® Water Vapor Ablation System has been cleared as a tool for the thermal ablation of targeted prostate tissue via a transurethral approach. The FDA has not evaluated the Vanquish System for the treatment of any disease, including prostate cancer, or evaluated the Vanquish System for any long-term prostate cancer treatment outcomes.

About Francis Medical

Francis Medical is committed to developing urological cancer treatments that are tough on cancer and gentle on patients, driven by compassionate belief and clinical data supporting minimally invasive therapies that safely and effectively treat cancerous tissue. The inventor, Michael Hoey, founded Francis Medical as a tribute to and legacy of his father, Francis Hoey, who endured prostate cancer treatments that had harsh implications on his everyday life before he died from the disease in 1991. Unfortunately, current prostate cancer treatments, which typically come with side effects like urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction, are not much different than what Francis Hoey encountered. In contrast, water vapor technology applies the thermal energy stored in sterile water vapor to ablate targeted prostate tissue via a transurethral procedure, potentially minimizing life-altering side effects. For more information on Francis Medical, visit www.francismedical.com or call (763) 951-0370.

About Advanced Urology

Advanced Urology is a patient-centered urology practice serving the Atlanta area with 13 clinic locations and 6 AAAHC accredited state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery centers. As a one-stop shop for urologic care, Advanced Urology delivers fully integrated services including advanced Focal Therapy programs for genitourinary (GU) cancers, Interventional Radiology (IR), patient navigation programs, advanced imaging with PET/CT, and an advanced cancer care center that provides innovative care and therapies for advanced stage cancers including access to an in-office dispensary under one coordinated model.

SOURCE Francis Medical, Inc.