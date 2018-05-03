Francisco Partners to Acquire Renaissance

"Francisco Partners is the ideal partner for Renaissance through the next stage of the company's growth," said Hamburger. "Their deep commitment to education and technology will help the organization deliver on our purpose of accelerating learning for all. I could not be more proud of what we've accomplished at Renaissance and am certain that customers, partners, and employees will be in good hands going forward."

"It has been a pleasure to have worked alongside the purpose-driven team at Renaissance," said Tarim Wasim, partner at Hellman & Friedman. "We thank Daniel for all his accomplishments, including leading the acquisition of myON, honing our strategy, and steering Renaissance successfully to its new owners."

"Daniel and the Renaissance team have mapped out a clear roadmap for continuing to support districts' personalized learning and interoperability goals," added Jason Brein, partner at Francisco Partners. "We are excited to support this vision."

"Renaissance has been one of the leading innovators in the education ecosystem for more than 30 years," said Chris Bauleke. "I look forward to working with the Renaissance team to achieve its vision."

This transaction builds on Renaissance's recent momentum. In March, Renaissance acquired digital literacy solution provider, myON®, from Francisco Partners. myON's extensive digital content library and literacy tools will play a key role in helping Renaissance deliver a comprehensive suite of reading solutions to educators and students. Renaissance also recently formed a strategic partnership with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) to integrate data from its assessment-driven instruction solution, Renaissance Flow 360®, with HMH's core curriculum programs.

Renaissance products are used in approximately one-third of U.S. schools and more than 70 countries worldwide. Its solutions help educators analyze students' abilities and guide high-quality instruction. These solutions include Renaissance Star Assessments®, Renaissance Accelerated Reader®, myON®, Renaissance Accelerated Math®, and Renaissance Flow 360®. By working with Francisco Partners, the organization plans to continue to evolve its solutions and expand its global presence to serve additional school districts around the world.

The transaction is expected to be closed in the second quarter of 2018, subject to the waiting period under the HSR Act and other customary closing conditions. Macquarie Capital served as exclusive financial advisor to Renaissance during the acquisition process and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP acted as legal advisor to Renaissance. Barclays and Jefferies and affiliates served as Francisco Partners' financial advisor and provided debt financing for the acquisition; Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Francisco Partners.

