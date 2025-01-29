FranConnect Achieves Record-Breaking Bookings and Breakthrough Innovations in 2024

Leading the Way in Franchise and Multi-Location Solutions with Exceptional Achievements and Strategic Advancements

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FranConnect, a market-leading provider of sales, operations, and marketing solutions to franchise and multi-location businesses, proudly announces key milestone achievements in 2024, including record-breaking bookings, innovative product launches, and key leadership advancements. FranConnect attributes its continued success to being closely attuned to its customers' critical business needs, resulting in solutions that enhance performance, profitability, and operational excellence.

FranConnect closed the year with the largest sales booking achievement in the company's history, forming expanded partnerships with over 150 brands and welcoming 105 new customers. Last year, in particular, FranConnect welcomed three of the largest global franchise concepts, including Subway®, one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Sonesta International Hotels, the 8th largest hotel brand in the U.S. and Fantastic Sams, one of the world's largest full-service hair care brands. Trusted by nearly 1,500 brands and over 1.3 million locations worldwide, FranConnect continues to be the industry's "gold standard" and only platform for driving success across franchises and multi-location businesses, from managing suppliers to supporting brand owners and frontline employees.

"Partnering with brands like Sonesta, Subway, Fantastic Sams, and many others demonstrates the breadth and depth of our capabilities in franchising. Over the past year, we made a concerted effort to advance our products in the areas of operations, analytics, and AI to solve the hardest problems faced by franchise and multi-location businesses," said Gabby Wong, CEO of FranConnect. "As the leading and pioneering technology provider supporting franchise and multi-location businesses, we are doubling down on innovation to cement our market leadership position further. Our multi-year product roadmap and M&A activities over this past year demonstrate our dedication to serving this market now and for many years to come."

This announcement follows FranConnect's strategic acquisition of RizePoint, a leading provider of Quality Management Systems (QMS). This is FranConnect's third acquisition over a four-year period, and it extended FranConnect's impact beyond franchise brands to serve the broader ecosystem of multi-unit owners and suppliers.

Over the past year, FranConnect has significantly invested in its products and solutions to help franchise and multi-location businesses tackle their biggest challenges—navigating ever-changing markets and competing constraints while delivering growth to shareholders and exceptional products to consumers. These product investments include:

Launched FranConnect Analytics, empowering brands with real-time, actionable insights derived directly from their data within the FranConnect platform so they can determine where to invest resources that drive the greatest return. Analytics emerged as the company's top-selling product in 2024.

empowering brands with real-time, actionable insights derived directly from their data within the FranConnect platform so they can determine where to invest resources that drive the greatest return. Analytics emerged as the company's top-selling product in 2024. Embedded enterprise learning management and content creation capabilities to FranConnect's best-in-class operational platform, further revolutionizing how businesses drive team engagement, brand consistency, and unit performance. As a result, FranConnect achieved record-breaking bookings for its Operator and Frontline Employee Engagement solution.

capabilities to FranConnect's best-in-class operational platform, further revolutionizing how businesses drive team engagement, brand consistency, and unit performance. As a result, FranConnect achieved record-breaking bookings for its Operator and Frontline Employee Engagement solution. Unveiled Frannie AI™, a suite of AI agents empowering businesses with generative AI bots that automate and simplify critical business processes within multi-location businesses. Agents include Analyzer, Builder, and Automator, with additional agents continuously in development.

a suite of AI agents empowering businesses with generative AI bots that automate and simplify critical business processes within multi-location businesses. Agents include Analyzer, Builder, and Automator, with additional agents continuously in development. Rolled out over 80 product enhancements across the FranConnect platform to ensure solutions remain aligned with customers' evolving requirements, swiftly incorporating feedback and keeping products at the forefront of innovation while delivering exceptional value.

FranConnect's commitment to delivering outstanding customer experiences and fostering continuous innovation led to key appointments and promotions to its leadership team. Lisa Maynard was named Chief Customer Officer (CCO) to oversee all facets of customer operations, focusing on consolidating and unifying the customer experience across all customers and markets. Vikram Raj was promoted to Senior Vice President of Products and Sales Engineering to shape FranConnect's multi-year product and technology roadmap and ensure alignment across FranConnect's solutions, customer needs, and market demands.

"We are excited about the market opportunities ahead and are dedicated to continuously investing in our market, products, and people," said Gabby Wong, CEO of FranConnect. "Our commitment to innovation will further propel growth and operational excellence for years to come."

About FranConnect

FranConnect is the leading enterprise software provider for franchise and multi-location businesses. For over 20 years, the FranConnect platform has served as the backbone for sales, operations, and marketing for over 1,500 brands and 1.3 million locations worldwide. Iconic brands such as SPARC/Authentic Brands (Forever 21), Tropical Smoothie Café, Authority Brands, and Papa John's rely on FranConnect to expand locations, streamline unit operations, enhance collaboration, and improve profitability. Backed by private equity investor Serent Capital, FranConnect is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, with global offices in Australia, India, Colombia, and Canada. For more information, visit www.franconnect.com.

