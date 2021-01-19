FranConnect Acquires Franchise Management Software Provider FranchiseBlast

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FranConnect , the leading provider of franchise management solutions for driving success in franchise sales, operations, and marketing, announced today it has acquired FranchiseBlast. The acquisition marks a significant milestone for FranConnect in creating the industry's only platform that helps franchise brands and multi-location businesses manage operational success, end-to-end, from the brand to the unit-level.

The addition of FranchiseBlast's software to the FranConnect platform brings complementary, best-in-class capabilities to FranConnect's operational management solution, particularly in field management, including site audits and self-assessments. FranchiseBlast's field audits app streamlines the process of scheduling, performing, analyzing, and acting upon field audits to improve franchisee engagement, enhance unit-level economics, and ensure franchisee compliance while reducing field operations and infrastructure overhead. In between field audits, FranchiseBlast's franchisee self-assessments help operators continuously improve, keeping a pulse on how they are performing while ensuring brand consistency and compliance.

"Over the last 14 years, FranchiseBlast has emerged as a respected provider of franchise management solutions, serving the specific needs of field operations teams. With FranchiseBlast's capabilities in field audits, self-assessments, and reach into the unit-level, we saw an enormous opportunity to enhance FranConnect's enterprise operations and performance management solution to deliver an unmatched platform for brands seeking to drive operational success across the franchise system," said Gabby Wong, CEO of FranConnect. "FranConnect has a deep commitment to helping the franchise industry thrive and we are continuously focused on how we can better serve current and future customers. As the market drives to greater growth and recovery, brands will require targeted solutions that enable improved reach and visibility into the unit-level."

Founded in 2007, FranchiseBlast has grown to represent more than 100 franchise brands and multi-location businesses across the restaurant, retail, and service sectors, including FOCUS Brands, Liberty Tax, Duck Donuts, Best Life Brands, Ballard Brands, Recipe Unlimited, Goldfish Swim School, ComForCare Home Care, and more.

"FranConnect has aggressively invested in its products and solutions over the last several years in order to create the only purpose-built enterprise platform for franchise brands and has set the pace for technology providers in the franchise technology marketplace," said Jason Kealey, Eng., CFE, President of FranchiseBlast. "We've worked extremely hard to build solutions that help our customers achieve greater unit-level performance and are thrilled to join the FranConnect team to help provide a broader set of operational capabilities to the more than 800 brands it serves. Now that FranchiseBlast is part of FranConnect, our customers will have access to and integration with the full breadth of the FranConnect enterprise growth platform, including services and support from the largest and most-established software company in franchising."

