FranConnect Appoints Lisa Maynard as Chief Customer Officer

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FranConnect, the leading provider of sales, operations, and marketing solutions for franchise and multi-location businesses, announces the appointment of Lisa Maynard to its executive leadership team as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). Maynard will lead FranConnect's global professional services, technology services, training, customer success and customer support teams. She will also oversee all facets of the customer experience strategy, focusing on enhancing the value delivered to customers and supporting innovation and growth.

Lisa Maynard, accomplished customer experience leader with track record of driving industry-best gross retention rates joins FranConnect to fuel its next phase of growth

"As FranConnect continues to expand its global market presence and customer base, delivering an exceptional customer experience remains a critical driver of our success," said FranConnect CEO Gabby Wong. "Lisa is a distinguished industry leader with a profound understanding of the growth and operational challenges our customers face. With her leadership, I am confident that our services and customer success organization will not only drive significant value and growth for FranConnect but also strengthen our role as a trusted partner to our customers. I am thrilled to welcome Lisa to this pivotal role."

Maynard is a highly esteemed veteran in the SaaS industry, boasting over 15 years of experience in building customer experience organizations spanning onboarding, implementation, training, customer satisfaction, and account management. Most recently, she led the Customer Success organization at Prove, a high-growth SaaS company, where she directed post-sale strategy and execution for over 350 Fortune 500 clients in Financial Services, FinTech, and eCommerce. Prior to this, Maynard served as the Chief Customer Officer at ID.me, a leading digital identity provider, where she managed post-sale strategy for more than 600 Fortune 500 clients across eCommerce, Healthcare, Federal, and SLED sectors. Previously, she spearheaded the Digital Transformation Program at Accenture, advising on and implementing technology solutions to address strategic, operational, and organizational challenges in Finance, Security, and HR. Lisa's exceptional ability to build top-performing customer experience teams earned her recognition as one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Cyber Security by The Software Report in 2022.

"I am thrilled to take on the role of Chief Customer Officer at FranConnect, an industry-leading company that has already achieved remarkable success," said Maynard. "I am deeply committed to leveraging my passion for customer advocacy to further enhance FranConnect's customer and engagement strategies and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Maynard joins FranConnect during a landmark year of market and product expansion. In 2024, FranConnect acquired RizePoint, a leading provider of Quality Management Systems. Additionally, FranConnect launched several innovative products, including Analytics, a redesigned Royalty Manager, and an Operator/Frontline Employee Training solution. These advancements further cement FranConnect's position as the sole provider offering a unified view of the entire operations lifecycle for multi-location businesses, encompassing everything from supplier management and lead management to payment reconciliation and frontline employee training.

FranConnect has a focused market expansion plan and an ambitious product roadmap as it continues its push toward reaching over 2,000 brands and 1.5 million locations worldwide.

