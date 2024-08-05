FranConnect Launches New Operator and Frontline Employee Engagement Solution to Elevate Operational Excellence for Multi-location Businesses

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FranConnect, a leading provider of sales, operations, and marketing solutions for franchise and multi-location businesses, announces the launch of its new Operator and Frontline Employee Engagement solution. This strategic initiative follows FranConnect's acquisition of World Manager, a global provider of learning management and frontline employee engagement solutions. By seamlessly integrating World Manager's complementary, enterprise learning management and content creation capabilities to FranConnect's best-in-class operational platform, it revolutionizes how multi-location businesses drive team engagement, brand consistency and unit performance.

FranConnect revolutionizes how multi-location businesses drive team engagement, brand consistency and unit performance. Post this FranConnect's New Operator and Frontline Employee Engagement Solution

This robust new solution empowers multi-location businesses to develop and deploy highly customized branded content to support operator and front-line employee training for improved onboarding and engagement, enabling brands to track engagement success at the unit-level. Operation teams will be better equipped to deliver and monitor best practice training, access up-to-the-minute data, staff training results, performance appraisals and satisfaction surveys with benchmark reporting.

Unlike traditional Learning Management Systems (LMS), FranConnect's solution leverages core best practices already embedded in its platform to inform how brands need to deploy frontline and operator training. The result is highly engaged team members who not only adhere to the brand standards but also elevate customer experiences and unit performance.

Key features include:

Comprehensive Operational Support:

Personalized learning paths integrated with daily workflows

Mobile access for on-the-go learning and application

Real-time performance insights linked to relevant training modules

Enhanced Employee Engagement and Development:

Custom eLearning modules for various roles

Gamification elements to boost motivation

Mobile accessibility for flexible learning

Career development pathways for all staff levels

"We are addressing a huge barrier to growth for multi-location businesses, which is poor customer experiences stemming from ineffectively trained operators and frontline employees," said Gabby Wong, CEO of FranConnect. "Most LMS work as standalone, siloed applications disconnected from performance data. Our core philosophy is that a strong learning and development function is an essential channel for driving operational success. Our learning and development capabilities are now fully embedded into FranConnect's operational platform, and therefore employee development playbooks, learning pathways, and engagement best practices can be informed, created and deployed based on operational goals and performance analytics from across the brand."

For more information on FranConnect's products or to schedule a demo of the platform, visit www.franconnect.com.

About FranConnect

FranConnect is the leading enterprise software provider for franchise and multi-location businesses. For over 20 years, the FranConnect platform has served as the backbone for sales, operations, and marketing for over 1,500 brands and one million locations worldwide. Iconic brands such as SPARC/Authentic Brands (Forever 21), Tropical Smoothie Café, Authority Brands, and Papa John's rely on FranConnect to expand locations, streamline unit operations, enhance collaboration, and improve profitability. Backed by private equity investor Serent Capital, FranConnect is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, with global offices in Australia, India, Colombia, and Canada. For more information, visit www.franconnect.com.

Contact:

Lorena Garcia

SVP of Marketing, FranConnect

571-659-3830

[email protected]

SOURCE FranConnect