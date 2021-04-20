FranConnect Announces Consulting Alliance Partnership Program

HERNDON, Va., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FranConnect , the leading provider of franchise management solutions for driving success in franchise sales, operations, and marketing, today announced that it has established a new Consulting Alliance Partnership Program to provide customers with broader, more cohesive opportunities for implementing the FranConnect technology in their business. Now franchises in all stages of development will be able to tap into the expertise of industry-leading consultants that have partnered with FranConnect to offer their guidance on implementing the technology in their business.

"As the franchising market continues to adopt technology more aggressively, we are committed to partnering with the best in the business to improve the user experience and help franchisors get the most out of these solutions," said Keith Gerson, president of franchise operations for FranConnect. "The Consulting Alliance Partnership is bringing together top franchise management platform experts with customers who will benefit from their expertise in adopting and engaging with our technology. Our customers gain access to the best practices and domain expertise of our partners, and our partners have an opportunity to develop tighter, ongoing relationships with leading franchisors."

One of the first industry experts to join FranConnect's Consulting Alliance Partnership Program is Franchise Performance Group (FPG), a full-service outsourced franchise development solution. For almost 20 years, FPG has been working in the trenches with over 120 franchisors — including Marco's Pizza, Sport Clips, Christian Brothers Automotive, and College Hunks Hauling Junk — to transform their franchisee recruitment by drastically improving their lead generation and franchise sales process, and providing expert outsourced franchisee recruitment services.

"Franchise Performance Group brings a high level of experience to the table in a typical year, helping our clients close 200-400 deals annually. This new consulting alliance allows FranConnect customers to tap into our deep expertise — particularly how to use FranConnect to drive results for franchise development," said Joe Mathews, CEO of Franchise Performance Group. "FranConnect is known for listening to the needs of its customers and for responding with solutions that help solve their problems, and we're proud to be one of FranConnect's partners and a franchise sales domain area expert."

The Consulting Alliance Partnership is another example of how FranConnect continues to develop new products and solutions targeted to the unique needs of customers in different phases of growth. In 2020, the company made significant investments in new franchise operations capabilities, including pre-built playbooks for opening processes, franchisee scorecard and performance tracking, territory planning, and many other critical operational requirements.

About FranConnect

FranConnect is the leading franchise management software provider. For 20 years, the FranConnect platform has served as the sales, operations, and marketing backbone for over 800 brands worldwide. Nine of the Franchise Times Top 10 Fastest-Growing franchise businesses rely on FranConnect to drive growth, improve profitability, and streamline operational performance. FranConnect customers span all sizes, growth phases, and industries and they grow 44% faster on average than the broader franchising market. Backed by private-equity investor Serent Capital, FranConnect is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, with global follow-the-sun operations. For more information on FranConnect, visit www.franconnect.com.

