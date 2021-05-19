FranConnect Expands Consulting Alliance Partnership Program with Expertise of MSA Worldwide

HERNDON, Va., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FranConnect , the leading provider of franchise management solutions for driving success in franchise sales, operations, and marketing, today announced that MSA Worldwide is among the first to join its newly launched Consulting Alliance Partnership Program. With this program, franchises in all stages of development have access to the expertise of top franchise management platform experts who can offer their guidance on implementing FranConnect's technology in their business.

"At FranConnect, we appreciate the value that our customers get from the combination of our proven technology and world-class consulting expertise. MSA Worldwide has a well-earned and long-standing reputation for being a trusted advisor to franchise brands, so we are proud to partner with them," said Keith Gerson, president of franchise operations for FranConnect. "The combination of our technology and their process expertise will continue to strengthen the user experience for our customers and guide them in getting the most out of our solutions."

MSA Worldwide has spent the last 34 years developing leading edge strategies that help both emerging and established franchisors maximize their performance and efficiencies. From the design and development of franchise systems, sales support and training programs to expansion strategies and operational review, MSA leads clients through each step and helps them build upon their success.

"MSA Worldwide has worked hard to build our reputation as strategic and tactical advisors in franchising, and it is important to us to align with other suppliers we can trust to give our clients that same high standard of service," said Andrew Seid, senior consultant for MSA Worldwide. "FranConnect has been a staple in this industry for a long time, providing effective solutions for franchisors who are ready to commit to their growth and success. At MSA, we know a client is serious about franchising when they are working with FranConnect, and it validates our work when they successfully connect our strategy and advice with the technology to support it. We look forward to working together for continued client success."

FranConnect is the leading franchise management software provider. For 20 years, the FranConnect platform has served as the sales, operations, and marketing backbone for over 800 brands worldwide. Nine of the Franchise Times Top 10 Fastest-Growing franchise businesses rely on FranConnect to drive growth, improve profitability, and streamline operational performance. FranConnect customers span all sizes, growth phases, and industries and they grow 44% faster on average than the broader franchising market. Backed by private-equity investor Serent Capital, FranConnect is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, with global follow-the-sun operations. For more information on FranConnect, visit www.franconnect.com.

