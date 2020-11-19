FranConnect Opens New Office in New Delhi Dedicated to Expanding Research and Development for SaaS in Franchising Sector

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FranConnect, the leading provider of franchise management solutions for driving success in franchise sales, operations, and marketing, today announced it has opened a new office in New Delhi, India, dedicated to expanding the company's SaaS research and development in the franchising sector.

FranConnect's expanded and upgraded facility is located in the newly built Delhi One Center in the heart of Sector 16B in Noida, a booming hub for India's multi-billion-dollar technology scene. Since opening its first office in the country in 2000, FranConnect's India team has developed some of the company's most impactful software solutions that give franchise brands of all sizes the power to compete at a higher level — which has helped FranConnect become the industry leader it is today.

"This is a remarkable milestone for FranConnect as we look toward the future of technology in franchising. There is greater pressure than ever before for franchise companies around the world to foster engagement with franchisees and drive unit-level performance, and FranConnect has dedicated significant research and development resources to building best-in-class technologies that can help the franchise community solve these business challenges," said Gabby Wong, CEO of FranConnect.

The FranConnect Delhi/Noida office is home to 150 software engineers who will accelerate FranConnect's ability to provide current and future clients with software solutions that drive scaled growth, operational success, and improved unit-level performance systemwide via development, operations, and consumer-level marketing solutions.

"Our new office is evidence not only of the value FranConnect sees in expanding our presence in the Noida region, but also of our commitment to being a leading employer of high-caliber technical employees in one of India's leading technology centers," said Andrew Jackson, Chief Technology Officer at FranConnect. "We're excited about the cutting-edge software solutions this talented team will develop and look forward to continuing to grow in Noida."

The FranConnect Delhi/Noida office is located at Berger Delhi One, Floor 17, C-001/A2, Sector 16B, Guatam Buddha Nagar, Noida, UP, 201301, India.

FranConnect is the leading franchise management software provider. For 20 years, the FranConnect platform has served as the sales, operations, and marketing backbone for over 800 brands worldwide. Nine of the Franchise Times Top 10 Fastest-Growing franchise businesses rely on FranConnect to drive growth, improve profitability, and streamline operational performance. FranConnect customers span all sizes, growth phases, and industries and they grow 44% faster on average than the broader franchising market. Backed by private-equity investor Serent Capital, FranConnect is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, with global follow-the-sun operations. For more information on FranConnect, visit www.franconnect.com.

