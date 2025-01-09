FranConnect Unveils a Suite of AI Agents, Empowering Franchises and Multi-Location Businesses with Generative AI Bots that Automate Critical Business Outcomes

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FranConnect, a leading provider of sales, operations, and marketing solutions for franchise and multi-location businesses, announces the launch of Frannie AI™, a suite of AI-powered agents embedded within FranConnect's platform. These agents leverage multiple generative large language models to provide contextually specific insights, content and automation trained on FranConnect's deep understanding of multi-location businesses.

Frannie AI acts as a smart, reliable partner for teams in sales, operations, finance, and training, including three types of agents—

Analyzer surfaces personalized insights by user roles and recommends additional prompts for the user to explore what will drive more actionable insights across the business.

autonomously generates content, such as tailored emails, targeted campaigns and workflows, and more salient visit summaries to be shared and distributed cross-functionally; and, Automator identifies prescriptive actions that brands can take to optimize performance outcomes, such as suggesting the optimal engagement method to close a new franchisee, recommending locations to be visited, and custom coaching plans for owners, among many other actions.

"Franchises and multi-location businesses manage hundreds of variables across development, operations, and complex ownership structures, that have consequential outcomes. Generative AI comes at a critical time for our customers who must navigate ever-changing markets and competing constraints while delivering growth to shareholders and exceptional products to consumers," said Gabby Wong, CEO of FranConnect. "We have spent the better part of the last two years thinking through how we can leverage AI to help our customers fundamentally transform their businesses. Frannie AI simplifies the complexity of running a multi-location business by surfacing what truly matters—whether it's pinpointing your next high-performing location or identifying unit-level challenges before they impact revenue and autonomously recommending actions that will improve business results."

"We are lucky to have some of the best minds in the industry focused on AI. Last year, we carved out a team of analysts, engineers and AI specialists to focus on innovating with AI, both for our internal operations and for our end-market. Frannie AI is one of the successful projects arising out of this initiative and we are thrilled to announce its launch," said Wong.

"General purpose generative AI models by themselves cannot replicate what FranConnect delivers," said Jaffrey Ali, CPO and Head of Innovation at FranConnect. "Frannie AI is architected on a proprietary franchise data model refined through years of deep domain training and based on the breadth of our reach in the market. This enables a level of system-wide intelligence that we are uniquely positioned to provide."

In the future, Frannie AI will have the capability to be a completely automatous set of agents that can analyze, build and execute key business actions to drive improved productivity and scale for multi-location businesses.

Frannie AI is now available as a subscription for any FranConnect customer. To learn more about this exciting solution and how it can revolutionize your business, visit frannieai.com or contact your account manager.

See Frannie AI in Action

Experience Frannie AI firsthand at the International Franchise Association (IFA) Annual Convention in Las Vegas, February 10–13, 2025. Join FranConnect for a live demonstration and discover how Frannie AI is reshaping the future of franchise and multi-location management.

About FranConnect

FranConnect is the leading enterprise software provider for franchise and multi-location businesses. For over 20 years, the FranConnect platform has served as the backbone for sales, operations, and marketing for over 1,500 brands and one million locations worldwide. Iconic brands such as SPARC/Authentic Brands (Forever 21), Tropical Smoothie Café, Authority Brands, and Papa John's rely on FranConnect to expand locations, streamline unit operations, enhance collaboration, and improve profitability. Backed by private equity investor Serent Capital, FranConnect is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, with global offices in Australia, India, Colombia, and Canada. For more information, visit www.franconnect.com.

