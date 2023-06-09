FRANDZEL ATTORNEY MICHAEL GOMEZ APPOINTED AS LAWYER REPRESENTATIVE TO THE NINTH CIRCUIT JUDICIAL CONFERENCE

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. congratulates Attorney Michael Gomez on his appointment by the United States District Court for Eastern District of California to be a lawyer representative to the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference.

In each judicial district, the judges and the bar organizations select a group of lawyers to serve as lawyer representatives to the annual Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference. During their three-year terms, these lawyers, who represent the federal bar, meet throughout the year with the judges from their districts to discuss matters of mutual concern. The lawyer representatives also meet separately to work on projects -- such as rule changes, alternative dispute resolution, or education programs -- designed to aid the courts to improve the administration of justice in their districts. Gomez's term runs from January 2023 until December 2025.

Michael Gomez is a Martindale-Hubbell AV Rated lawyer who focuses his practice in the areas of bankruptcy, debtor and creditor rights, commercial litigation, and business litigation; debt workout negotiations, restructuring, and documentation of commercial lending transactions, and personal property and real estate-secured credits. He has represented various entities, including debtors, creditors' committees, hedge funds, indenture trustees, equipment lessors, receivers, landlords, bankruptcy trustees, judgment creditors, private lenders, and institutional lenders in out of court workouts, federal and state court litigation, and chapters 7, 11, 12, and 13 bankruptcy cases.

Frandzel is a recognized leader offering legal counsel and litigation services to financial institutions and businesses. For over three decades we've been providing clients with time-tested results and business insights to help them succeed. We are known for our highly responsive service, lasting client relationships and solutions that work.

