FRANDZEL ROBINS BLOOM & CSATO MANAGING SHAREHOLDER HEMAL MASTER RECOGNIZED AS TOP LAWYER IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that Managing Shareholder Hemal Master has been recognized by Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the "Top 100 Lawyers of Los Angeles for 2024." The award honors attorneys who "have demonstrated exceptional legal skill and achievements across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership and contribution to the Los Angeles community at large," states the publisher.

"In addition to his experience with the firm, Master completed a three-year-long secondment to a major regional bank where he advised on hundreds of matters involving distressed debt and supervised litigation on matters in 45 different states," says the publisher. "He recently represented an international bank as lead lender in the structuring, documentation, negotiating and closing of a $125 million syndicated construction loan for the development of a 236 room full service hotel."

Master maintains a robust practice focusing on all aspects of lender representation, including representation of commercial banks, private equity funds, commercial finance companies, hedge funds, and other lenders in real estate and commercial loan transactions, commercial and real estate loan workouts, lender liability defense, and the exercise and enforcement of all types of lender remedies at the Firm.

Named a "Leader of Influence: Minority Attorneys" for 2024 by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2024 and 2023's Leaders of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s by the same publication, Hemal regularly speaks at both industry events and to clients on timely topics involving finance. In addition, he currently serves on the Financial Institutions Committee of the California Bankers Association and was previously the general counsel for the Western Independent Bankers and on the Event Planning Committee for the Special Assets Management Association.

