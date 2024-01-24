Frandzel Partners Hemal Master and Michael Gomez Named Among Southern California's Leading Minority Attorneys

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that Managing Shareholder Hemal Master and Partner Michael Gomez have been named as "Leaders of Influence: Minority Attorneys" for 2024 by the Los Angeles Business Journal. This recognition is awarded to minority attorneys who have made impactful contributions to the legal scene and serve as trusted advisors, significantly enhancing the diverse and effective legal landscape in Southern California.

Mr. Master maintains a robust practice focusing on all aspects of lender representation, including representation of commercial banks, private equity funds, commercial finance companies, hedge funds, and other lenders in real estate and commercial loan transactions, commercial and real estate loan workouts, lender liability defense, and the exercise and enforcement of all types of lender remedies. In addition to his experience with the firm, Master completed a three-year-long secondment to a major regional bank where he advised on hundreds of matters involving distressed debt and supervised litigation on matters in 45 different states.

Mr. Gomez focuses his practice in the areas of bankruptcy, debtor and creditor rights, commercial litigation, and business litigation; debt workout negotiations, restructuring and documentation of commercial lending transactions, and personal property and real estate-secured credits. He has represented various entities, including debtors, creditors' committees, hedge funds, indenture trustees, equipment lessors, receivers, landlords, bankruptcy trustees, judgment creditors, private lenders, and institutional lenders in out-of-court workouts, federal and state court litigation, and chapters 7, 11, 12, and 13 bankruptcy cases.

Frandzel is a recognized leader offering legal counsel and litigation services to financial institutions and businesses. For over three decades we've been providing clients with time-tested results and business insights to help them succeed. We are known for our highly responsive service, lasting client relationships and solutions that work.

