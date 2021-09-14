Frank D'Antonio Joins BDC As Senior Advisor

MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard E. Wesslund, founder and Chairman of BDC Advisors and the Leadership Institute, announced today that Frank D'Antonio, a senior healthcare executive and consultant with over 25 years successful managed care industry experience, had joined the firm as a Senior Advisor. "We are delighted to have an individual with Frank's deep industry experience and accomplishments join our team," said Wesslund. "His market strategy and payor operations experience building, growing and successfully marketing health plans strengthens our already strong consulting team in the managed care market," Wesslund said.

D'Antonio had a highly successful record as Market President of CVS Aetna's "Heartland Health Plan." His multi-state region included Aetna's health insurance business in Southern Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota with over 960,000 commercial, Medicare, and specialty members generating $ 4.0 B in annual revenue. Prior to its acquisition by Aetna in 2013, Frank was for 15 years Regional Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Coventry Healthcare for Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana where he developed and executed successful market strategies which increased Coventry's self-insured managed care membership from 25,000 to over 300,000. Before that he served as Director of Sales and Marketing for Healthsource (Cigna).

Frank is also the CEO and Managing Partner of ALINICO Holdings where he has full profit and loss responsibility for a portfolio of investments. Frank serves on the Signature Healthcare Foundation Board and was previously a board member on the Regional Business Council, Midwest Health Initiative, Center for Hearing and Speech, and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. He graduated from Illinois State University and received an MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University.

About BDC Advisors

BDC Advisors is a national healthcare consulting firm headquartered in Miami, with professional staff in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, Denver, Chicago, Indianapolis, St. Louis, and Boston. The firm's practice focuses on advising and providing service to Academic Medical Centers and Community, Regional, and multi-state Provider Systems on issues surrounding enterprise strategy, organizational development and design, payer provider innovation, population health strategy, and risk-based value contracting. BDC Advisors has a culture of inclusion and is founding supporter of the Carol Emmott Foundation, which supports a national fellowship program for women leaders in health, designed to accelerate their leadership capacity and impact as executives in healthcare.

