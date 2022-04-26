Frank Smith Promoted to President of Private Advisor Group

MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group, one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country*, announced today that Frank Smith has been promoted to President of Private Advisor Group effective immediately. Since being hired as Head of Advisor Growth January 2021, Smith has successfully assembled and led a team of business development, marketing, and engagement professionals which drove record recruiting results in 2021, helped execute the firm's largest acquisition to date and the subsequent launch of the Advisor Alignment and Equity Program.

"During his tenure at Private Advisor Group and throughout the course of his distinguished career, Frank has shown a consistent drive for results while remaining ever-focused on the firm's strategy and long-term sustainability," said RJ Moore, Private Advisor Group's Chief Executive Officer. "His leadership qualities will continue to influence the strong culture and tremendous success of our firm well into the future."

Smith shared, "There is something truly special about Private Advisor Group, its team and community of over 700 financial advisors. It's a privilege to further our mission to form meaningful relationships with financial advisors, inspire entrepreneurs to build successful independent businesses, and change the lives of everyday investors."

This promotion serves to elevate Smith's role and recognize his contributions. He will continue to lead the aforementioned departments while furthering his focus on building out the team and strategy for Private Advisor Group. This is a new position for Private Advisor Group and a key step in its succession planning for the organization.

Prior to joining Private Advisor Group, Smith held leadership roles as the Director of Investment Solutions at CUNA Mutual Group and Senior Vice-President, Enterprise Business Consulting and RIA Solutions, at LPL Financial.

About Private Advisor Group

Founded in 1997 in Morristown, NJ, Private Advisor Group is one of the nation's leading financial services firms. Serving over $30 billion in assets under management, the firm leverages its resources to deliver strategies that strive to improve financial outcomes for individual investors and inspire growth, fiduciary adherence, succession solutions and a client-centric approach for independent financial advisors' practices. Barron's has recognized Private Advisor Group as a top ten registered investment advisory firm since 2019.

*Barron's "Top 100 RIA Firms" ranking is based upon quantitative and qualitative criteria including: regulatory records, client retention reports, assets managed, revenue generated, technology spending, number of clients, size and diversity of staff, placement of a succession plan, and more. Investor experience and returns are not considered. Neither Private Advisor Group nor its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking.

For more information, visit www.privateadvisorgroup.com.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advice offered through Private Advisor Group, a registered investment advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial.

