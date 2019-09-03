Frank's RedHot® Introduces Wingman "Saucy Support Line" & Chance to Win Outrageously-Decked-Out Tailgate Truck

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank's RedHot celebrated the start of football and tailgating season by kicking off the #WingmanSweepstakes on Twitter. Through September 27th, the Frank's Wingman will be responding to fans' burning questions about tailgating (and life) from what the brand has dubbed their "saucy support line," while also entering them for chances to win one of four weekly prize drawings and the grand prize – a Frank's Wingman Tailgate Truck.

This is no fantasy, it's the real deal! As the saying goes, Frank's RedHot urges fans to, "Put that S#!t on everything!" This time, that means a truck that comes decked out with Frank's RedHot tailgating essentials like football tickets, a hot sauce fountain, a grill, essentials for Buffalo wings (obviously), cornhole and more – showing that Frank's is the wingman that has your back in the most brag-worthy way.

"Frank's RedHot is everyone's game-day wingman, and – like a hilariously good friend – sometimes gives you bold advice," says Alia Kemet, Creative & Digital Strategic Director with Frank's brand. "For instance, Wingman could tell you something simple like how much Frank's to put on your wings, or whether to bring a date that you just met to the game. The Frank's Wingman is there by your side to support all of your saucy tailgating adventures."

To enter, Twitter users are encouraged to tweet a question at @FranksRedHot, with the hashtag #WingmanSweepstakes, for an assist. By doing so, they will automatically be entered into the sweepstakes for a chance to win the Frank's RedHot Wingman Tailgate Truck. Fans who are participating will also have the weekly chance to win mini tailgate Wingman kits equipped with a bottle of Frank's RedHot. All entries must be sent from the account owner, and received no later than September 27, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Use of any automated method to send Entry Tweets is prohibited and will result in disqualification. No purchase necessary to participate. For full terms and conditions of the sweepstakes, visit FranksRedHot.com/sweepstakes.

As the go-to hot sauce of any game-watching event, Frank's RedHot is the franchise player of your favorite tailgating recipes – Buffalo wings, Buffalo chicken dip, RedHot chili and more. recipes are available at franksredhot.com/recipes.

About Frank's

It all started back in 1920 when the first bottle of Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce was introduced. Made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers, Frank's RedHot adds the perfect blend of flavor and heat to your favorite foods. Frank's Cayenne Pepper Sauce was used as the secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964. Try our family of products including the Original sauce, Buffalo Wings sauce, Queso Dip seasoning mix, Buffalo Ranch seasoning, Frozen Buffalo Wings and more. Visit www.Franksredhot.com for more information and recipes.

Frank's is one of McCormick & Company's brands. As a global leader in flavor, McCormick has built a portfolio of leading flavor brands that enhance people's enjoyment of food all around the world. Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick. McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavor to Life™.

