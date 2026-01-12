McCormick® and Paris Hilton's 11:11 Media Ink Multi-Year Deal to Inspire a New Era of Flavor and Creativity

Paris Hilton Makes a Cameo Alongside Several Familiar Faces in A New Ad from McCormick

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a partnership primed for flavor-forward content and one-of-a-kind recipe inspiration, the McCormick® brand announces a two-year long collab with lifestyle icon, Paris Hilton and her next-gen media company, 11:11 Media. This partnership is a celebration of delicious food and memorable film and TV moments, all highlighted in a new ad from McCormick that shares how the best food and flavor brings us together.

"I love having family and friends over to enjoy delicious food— whether it's a big dinner party or a family movie night. There's nothing quite like sharing a good meal made with the best ingredients," said Paris Hilton, pop culture icon, co-founder and CEO of 11:11 Media. "I can't wait to share my favorite ways to use McCormick spices to make flavorful food, lasting memories, and sliving our best lives around the table!"

Just like the iconic scenes from film and TV featured in the new spot – coming soon in January 2026 – McCormick makes even everyday meals best-in-class with their spices, seasonings, and extracts. Hilton and 11:11 Media will serve as a multi-year strategic partner to help the brand evolve and meet the next generation of taste chasers, honoring McCormick heritage while propelling the classic house of flavor into what's 'hot'.

"McCormick brings the best flavor to every table, and we're excited to announce this collaboration with Paris Hilton as we roll out our new McCormick creative spot," said Tabata Gomez, Chief Marketing Officer at McCormick & Company, Inc. "With Paris's cultural influence and the unmatched culinary expertise behind the McCormick brand, this partnership inspires consumers everywhere to make their best meals and have fun doing it. We're excited to connect with them in a fresh, exciting way."

The first ad from the partnership is available here. Follow McCormick on Instagram @ McCormickSpice and TikTok @ McCormickSpices for inspiration and additional news featuring exciting new product updates as well as event and partnership details.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6.7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane, Gourmet Garden, FONA and Giotti. The breadth and reach of our portfolio uniquely position us to capitalize on the consumer demand for flavor in every sip and bite, through our products and our customers' products. We operate in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions, which complement each other and reinforce our differentiation. The scale, insights, and technology that we leverage from both segments are meaningful in driving sustainable growth.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit: mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About 11:11 Media / Paris Hilton

11:11 Media is a global, next-gen entertainment company at the center of pop culture – connecting content, community and commerce – founded by Paris Hilton and entertainment industry veteran Bruce Gersh in 2021. The company spans a broad array of businesses, including film, TV, audio, music, books, consumer products, and digital, with passion points around lifestyle, fashion, beauty, wellness, art, travel and more. Elevating brands, building communities, and driving social impact through the power of storytelling, experience, and products is the core mission of 11:11 Media.

