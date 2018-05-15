Fraport Traffic Figures - April 2018: Strong Growth Continues

Frankfurt Airport reports continuous increase in passenger numbers and aircraft movements - Traffic also grows across Fraport's international Group airports 

FRA/gk-dh - In April 2018, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed some 5.7 million passengers - an increase of 5.8 percent. Without strike and weather-related flight cancellations, passenger numbers at FRA would have risen by 7.2 percent. During the January-to-April period, FRA achieved accumulated growth of 8.7 percent. European traffic (up 10.8 percent) continued to be the driver of passenger growth in April. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) at FRA improved by 2.3 percent to 189,634 metric tons.

Aircraft movements climbed by 8.4 percent to 42,922 takeoffs and landings in April 2018. Again, European traffic was the primary growth driver (up 11.6 percent). Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) expanded by 5.5 percent to some 2.6 million metric tons.

Across the Group, airports in Fraport's international portfolio all showed positive performance. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia's capital city served 157,837 passengers, representing an increase of 19.4 percent. Fraport's two Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) reported combined traffic growth of 2.8 percent to about 1.1 million passengers. Overall traffic at the 14 Greek regional airports surged by 10.6 percent to over 1.3 million passengers. Specifically, high-traffic Thessaloniki Airport (SKG) rebounded strongly, with the airport serving 521,822 passengers in April 2018 (up 10.1 percent). In March 2018, SKG still reported declining passenger numbers due to the runway closure in connection with renovation works. Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru posted 9.2 percent traffic growth to about 1.7 million passengers. At the Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, passenger numbers soared by 59.2 percent to a total of 124,421 passengers. Traffic at Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey rose by 27.5 percent to around 1.9 million passengers. A total of 491,250 passengers used Hanover Airport (HAJ) in northern Germany, up 5.8 percent. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, saw traffic advance by 11.8 percent to some 1.3 million passengers. In China, Xi'an Airport (XIY) welcomed about 3.7 million passengers, representing an increase of 8.3 percent.

For further information about Fraport AG please click here.


  
    Fraport Group Airports[1]                 April 2018
                                        
                                Fraport      Passengers        Cargo*        Movements
                                  share     Month  DELTA    Month DELTA    Month   DELTA
    Fully-consolidated airports     (%)                %              %                %
             FRA    Frankfurt Germany     100.00  5,743,754    5.8 186,563    2.1   42,922     8.4
              LJU    Ljubljana Slovenia    100.00    157,837   19.4     973   10.7    3,145    18.2
    Fraport Brasil               100.00  1,074,496    2.8   6,784   47.2   10,663     2.6
    FOR    Fortaleza Brazil      100.00    437,047    1.9   3,592   21.1    3,992     1.5
    POA    Porto Alegre Brazil   100.00    637,449    3.3   3,192   94.3    6,671     3.3
    Fraport Regional
    Airports of Greece A+B        73.40  1,333,803   10.6     667   71.7   12,155     6.8
    Fraport Regional
    Airports of Greece A          73.40    876,595   12.3     511   95.0    7,553     9.1
            CFU    Kerkyra (Corfu) Greece 73.40    113,244   38.3      12   n.a.    1,139    35.9
    CHQ    Chania (Crete) Greece  73.40    193,840    5.6      40   28.9    1,337     2.5
    EFL    Kefalonia Greece       73.40     17,137   83.6       0   n.a.      207    24.0
    KVA    Kavala Greece          73.40      9,909  -14.5      10   17.2      155   -12.9
    PVK    Aktion/Preveza Greece  73.40      4,562   -1.7       0   n.a.      123     6.0
          SKG    Thessaloniki Greece    73.40    521,822   10.1     448 >100.0    4,298     5.5
    ZTH    Zakynthos Greece       73.40     16,081    1.0       2   n.a.      294    18.5
    Fraport Regional
    Airports of Greece B          73.40    457,208    7.6     156   23.3    4,602     3.3
    JMK    Mykonos Greece         73.40     46,124   30.1       8   27.0      512    15.1
    JSI    Skiathos Greece        73.40      1,869    8.4       0   n.a.       76    24.6
    JTR    Santorini
           (Thira) Greece         73.40    126,023   25.5      13   48.4    1,203    33.7
    KGS    Kos Greece             73.40     45,083    6.1      23   54.3      553    -1.4
    MJT    Mytilene
           (Lesvos) Greece        73.40     27,613   10.4      32    1.4      320   -23.8
    RHO    Rhodes Greece          73.40    196,430   -4.5      57   32.5    1,660    -5.5
    SMI    Samos Greece           73.40     14,066    1.8      22    3.4      278   -10.9
    LIM    Lima Peru[2]           70.01  1,702,972    9.2  21,701    5.4   15,696     6.4
    Fraport Twin Star             60.00    124,421   59.2     834  -19.9    1,163    36.0
    BOJ    Burgas Bulgaria        60.00     47,252 >100.0     826  -20.0      472    71.0
    VAR    Varna Bulgaria         60.00     77,169   32.7       8  -12.9      691    19.3
                                      
    At equity consolidated airports[2]                                   
    AYT    Antalya Turkey         51.00  1,856,709   27.5    n.a.   n.a.   12,176    20.2
    HAJ    Hannover Germany       30.00    491,250    5.8   1,425   21.4    6,404     6.0
    LED    St. Petersburg Russia  25.00  1,282,383   11.8    n.a.   n.a.   12,544     8.8
    XIY    Xi'an China            24.50  3,679,316    8.3  21,792    5.3   27,091     3.7

Table continues below…




    Fraport Group Airports[1]                Year to Date (YTD) 2018
                                        
                                       Passengers       Cargo*          Movements
                                       YTD  DELTA      YTD  DELTA       YTD  DELTA
    Fully-consolidated airports                 %               %                %  
                  FRA    Frankfurt Germany    20,174,666    8.7  713,963    0.5   156,135    8.3
                 LJU    Ljubljana Slovenia      487,152   15.8    4,003   11.1    10,458    6.1
    Fraport Brasil               4,621,664    4.3   25,875   47.6    43,636    1.6
    FOR    Fortaleza Brazil      1,998,883    2.5   13,725   24.0    17,136    0.5
              POA    Porto Alegre Brazil   2,622,781    5.6   12,150   88.1    26,500    2.4
    Fraport Regional
                     Airports of Greece A+B       3,107,141    2.5    2,374  -11.1    30,599    0.8
    Fraport Regional
                      Airports of Greece A         2,193,021    1.2    1,738  -18.4    20,211    1.7
              CFU    Kerkyra (Corfu) Greece  183,477   38.1       44 >100.0     2,369   58.4
               CHQ    Chania (Crete) Greece   347,636  -13.2      132  -21.1     2,461  -18.3
    EFL    Kefalonia Greece         25,916   72.0        0   n.a.       470   19.6
    KVA    Kavala Greece            90,833 >100.0       19  -35.3     1,116 >100.0
    PVK    Aktion/Preveza Greece     5,642    9.7        0   n.a.       343    1.5
               SKG    Thessaloniki Greece   1,514,273   -3.0    1,540  -20.3    12,785   -5.4
    ZTH    Zakynthos Greece         25,244    2.2        3   n.a.       667    7.6
    Fraport Regional
    Airports of Greece B           914,120    5.7      637   17.8    10,388   -0.9
    JMK    Mykonos Greece           67,778   -9.4       12  -14.1       897   -5.5
    JSI    Skiathos Greece           4,935    9.3        0   n.a.       212   25.4
    JTR    Santorini
           (Thira) Greece          240,517   19.4       46   10.6     2,256   20.0
    KGS    Kos Greece               84,929   11.5       72  -12.5     1,331    1.5
    MJT    Mytilene
           (Lesvos) Greece          90,637   -0.4      133    3.8     1,260  -14.3
    RHO    Rhodes Greece           381,421    1.7      287   60.7     3,467   -3.4
    SMI    Samos Greece             43,903    3.9       87   -9.7       965  -13.5
    LIM    Lima Peru[2]          7,021,982   10.0   87,485    7.4    62,992    6.4
    Fraport Twin Star              340,639   66.8    3,296  -27.5     3,482   31.1
    BOJ    Burgas Bulgaria          84,862   61.8    3,270  -26.0       998   14.3
    VAR    Varna Bulgaria          255,777   68.6       26  -79.1     2,484   39.4
                                      
    At equity consolidated airports[2]                                   
    AYT    Antalya Turkey        4,425,676   23.9     n.a.   n.a.    29,850   15.3
    HAJ    Hannover Germany      1,553,979    7.6    6,639    2.2    22,036    1.6
             LED    St. Petersburg Russia 4,459,717   10.2     n.a.   n.a.    45,656    7.7
    XIY    Xi'an China          14,131,790    6.8   86,317   10.3   104,854    3.2



  
    Frankfurt Airport[3]               
                  
    April 2018                    Month    DELTA %      YTD 2018     DELTA %
    Passengers                5,744,042        5.8    20,175,873         8.7
    Cargo (freight & mail)      189,634        2.3       729,244         1.1
    Aircraft movements           42,922        8.4       156,135         8.3
    MTOW (in metric tons)[4]  2,627,846        5.5     9,723,389         6.0
    PAX/PAX-flight[5]             142.8       -2.3         138.5         0.1
    Seat load factor (%)           78.4       76.2   
    Punctuality rate (%)           74.4       73.3   
                  
    Frankfurt Airport         PAX share      DELTA     PAX share  DELTA %[6]
    Regional Split                Month       %[6]           YTD   
    Continental                    65.3        9.9          62.7        12.3
     Germany                       11.1        5.3          11.4         5.3
     Europe (excl. GER)            54.2       10.8          51.3        14.0
      Western Europe               45.3       10.2          42.9        13.6
       Eastern Europe               8.9       14.0           8.5        15.9
    Intercontinental               34.7       -1.1          37.3         3.2
     Africa                         4.4        3.9           4.7        10.9
     Middle East                    5.4       -0.7           6.0         3.0
     North America                 11.4       -1.3          11.3         2.7
     Central & South Amer.          3.4       -3.2           4.1        -1.1
     Far East                      10.1       -2.6          11.2         2.6
     Australia                      0.0       n.a.           0.0        n.a.


Definitions: [1] According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep); [2] Preliminary figures; [3] Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements arr+dep); [4] Inbound traffic only; [5] Scheduled and charter traffic; [6] absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo = Freight + mail.

Fraport AG
Torben Beckmann            
Corporate Communications      

Media Relations          
60547 Frankfurt, Germany      
Phone: +49-69-690-70553
E-mail: t.beckmann@fraport.de 
Internet: http://www.fraport.com 
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport

