Fraport Traffic Figures 2020: Passenger Numbers Fall to Historic Low Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic

FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FRA/gk-rap – Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed some 18.8 million passengers in 2020, representing a decrease of 73.4 percent compared to 2019. With the outbreak of the Covid-19 global pandemic, Frankfurt Airport started to experience a major decline in passenger traffic in mid-March 2020. Between April and June, traffic almost came to a complete standstill – with weekly passenger figures plummeting by up to 98 percent year-on-year. Following a slight traffic recovery in the third quarter of 2020, a new rise in coronavirus infection rates led to intensified travel restrictions. This resulted in passenger numbers falling sharply once again in September and remaining low for the rest of the year.

Fraport AG's executive board chairman, Dr. Stefan Schulte, commented: "The year 2020 brought extreme challenges to the entire aviation industry. In Frankfurt, passenger volumes dropped to a level last seen in 1984. Cargo traffic was one of the few bright spots, reaching almost the same level as in 2019 – despite the loss of "belly freight" capacity on passenger aircraft. Aviation played a vital role in ensuring the supply of essential medical goods to the world's population, particularly during the first lockdown."

Aircraft movements at Frankfurt Airport contracted by 58.7 percent year-on-year to 212,235 takeoffs and landings in 2020. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) shrank by 53.3 percent to about 14.9 million metric tons. In comparison, cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) registered a relatively minor dip of only 8.3 percent year-on-year to just under 2.0 million metric tons.

In December 2020, FRA's passenger traffic slumped by 81.7 percent to 891,925 travelers. With 13,627 takeoffs and landings, aircraft movements declined by 62.8 percent compared to December 2019. MTOWs were down 53.6 percent to about 1.1 million metric tons. Cargo throughput grew by 9.0 percent to 185,687 metric tons in December 2020, rising for the third consecutive month.

Looking forward, CEO Schulte said: "Because of the recent launch of vaccination programs throughout many countries, we are optimistic that travel restrictions will be gradually lifted beginning in the spring. Therefore, we expect Frankfurt's passenger traffic to rebound noticeably in the second half of 2021. Nevertheless, we have to realize that a difficult year lies ahead of us. While we are confident passenger traffic will exceed last year's level, we still expect Frankfurt to reach only 35 to 45 percent of the 2019 level."

Fraport's international portfolio also hit by sharp traffic declines

Across the Group, the airports in Fraport's international portfolio also recorded a sharp decline in passenger traffic during 2020. However, the Covid-19 pandemic impacted the individual Group airports to varying degrees over the months. At times, regular passenger operations were even suspended at some airports (Ljubljana, Antalya and Lima). In addition, wide-ranging travel restrictions affected most of the Group airports beginning in the spring.

Traffic at Slovenia's Ljubljana Airport (LJU) fell by 83.3 percent last year to 288,235 passengers (December 2020: down 93.7 percent). The Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA) together received about 6.7 million passengers, representing a 56.7 percent decrease year-on-year (December 2020: down 46.2 percent). Peru's Lima Airport (LIM) reported a 70.3 percent slide in traffic to around 7.0 million passengers (December 2020: down 61.6 percent).

Serving a total of about 8.6 million passengers in 2020, the 14 Greek regional airports experienced a 71.4 percent plunge in traffic (December 2020: down 85.3 percent). Combined traffic at the Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast decreased by 78.9 percent to about 1.0 million passengers (December 2020: down 69.7 percent).

Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey registered a 72.6 percent decline in traffic to about 9.7 million passengers (December 2020: down 69.8 percent). Last year, Russia's Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg saw traffic drop by 44.1 percent to about 10.9 million passengers (December 2020: down 38.5 percent). Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China achieved a slight recovery in the course of the year, following a strong reduction in traffic during the spring. In 2020, XIY registered about 31.0 million passengers – a 34.2 percent decrease year-on-year (December 2020: down 14.8 percent).

Fraport Traffic Figures















December 2020

























































Fraport Group Airports1

December 2020





Year to Date (YTD) 2020









Fraport Passengers Cargo* Movements Passengers Cargo Movements Fully-consolidated airports share (%) Month Δ % Month Δ % Month Δ % YTD Δ % YTD Δ % YTD Δ % FRA Frankfurt Germany 100.00 891,794 -81.7 182,568 8.9 13,627 -62.8 18,768,601 -73.4 1,914,285 -8.5 212,235 -58.7 LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 100.00 5,422 -93.7 1,143 11.0 686 -61.4 288,235 -83.3 10,559 -7.1 12,980 -58.8 Fraport Brasil 100.00 782,592 -46.2 6,111 -25.1 7,952 -38.3 6,718,048 -56.7 51,528 -39.8 70,809 -48.5 FOR Fortaleza Brazil 100.00 361,676 -47.7 3,494 -32.4 3,662 -34.7 3,156,418 -56.3 29,356 -39.3 32,897 -44.9 POA Porto Alegre Brazil 100.00 420,916 -44.8 2,617 -12.5 4,290 -41.1 3,561,630 -57.1 22,172 -40.4 37,912 -51.2 LIM Lima Peru 80.01 768,959 -61.6 18,422 -28.4 7,673 -54.9 7,017,414 -70.3 190,365 -29.8 73,255 -63.0 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 102,623 -85.3 471 -29.9 3,036 -56.2 8,611,780 -71.4 5,330 -29.9 101,007 -58.9 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 69,107 -87.2 400 -28.2 1,894 -59.3 4,838,669 -71.0 4,266 -26.6 54,767 -58.2 CFU Kerkyra (Corfu) Greece 73.40 4,826 -78.6 7 -18.7 229 -27.8 961,037 -70.7 72 -59.7 10,889 -57.0 CHQ Chania (Crete) Greece 73.40 9,125 -83.6 20 18.7 224 -55.4 703,482 -76.4 180 -52.7 7,392 -63.9 EFL Kefalonia Greece 73.40 992 -72.0 0 0.0 88 -20.0 192,477 -75.1 2 > 100.0 3,184 -56.7 KVA Kavala Greece 73.40 794 -85.3 2 -80.8 30 -74.6 72,674 -77.5 38 -61.8 1,142 -67.0 PVK Aktion/Preveza Greece 73.40 176 -52.0 0 n.a. 58 3.6 161,408 -74.2 0 -100.0 2,342 -58.1 SKG Thessaloniki Greece 73.40 52,035 -88.4 371 -28.9 1,187 -65.6 2,317,336 -66.4 3,974 -22.8 24,966 -55.2 ZTH Zakynthos Greece 73.40 1,159 -63.7 0 n.a. 78 -22.0 430,255 -76.2 0 -98.4 4,852 -63.2 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 33,516 -78.6 72 -38.2 1,142 -49.7 3,773,111 -72.0 1,064 -40.5 46,240 -59.6 JMK Mykonos Greece 73.40 1,400 -80.6 1 -49.0 56 -60.3 409,060 -73.1 47 -46.9 7,556 -59.8 JSI Skiathos Greece 73.40 416 -61.8 0 n.a. 34 -22.7 88,916 -80.1 0 n.a. 1,600 -61.7 JTR Santorini (Thira) Greece 73.40 3,049 -90.4 4 -48.5 120 -73.0 572,963 -75.1 66 -61.2 7,286 -65.8 KGS Kos Greece 73.40 4,577 -75.9 7 -70.0 182 -47.1 800,655 -70.1 162 -50.2 7,994 -59.6 MJT Mytilene (Lesvos) Greece 73.40 7,053 -75.0 22 -11.7 234 -48.9 206,095 -58.5 228 -34.6 3,729 -43.2 RHO Rhodes Greece 73.40 12,388 -78.2 26 -31.8 330 -39.1 1,551,123 -72.0 377 -39.8 14,801 -60.5 SMI Samos Greece 73.40 4,633 -63.2 11 -40.8 186 -37.6 144,299 -69.9 184 -20.5 3,274 -47.8 Fraport Twin Star 60.00 27,948 -69.7 1,015 > 100.0 474 -43.0 1,046,467 -78.9 3,934 -19.2 10,960 -69.1 BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 60.00 2,590 -79.0 1,014 > 100.0 94 -39.4 424,252 -85.3 3,889 -18.1 4,079 -79.6 VAR Varna Bulgaria 60.00 25,358 -68.3 1 -79.4 380 -43.9 622,215 -70.1 44 -64.1 6,881 -55.5





























At equity consolidated airports

























AYT Antalya Turkey 51.00 263,536 -69.8 n.a. n.a. 2,473 -61.3 9,713,650 -72.6 n.a. n.a. 65,223 -68.4 LED St. Petersburg Russia 25.00 828,230 -38.5 n.a. n.a. 8,546 -32.5 10,944,421 -44.1 n.a. n.a. 105,042 -37.7 XIY Xi'an China 24.50 3,212,568 -14.8 42,773 0.9 26,791 -6.4 31,083,681 -34.2 376,320 -1.5 254,607 -26.2

Frankfurt Airport2











December 2020 Month Δ % YTD 2020 Δ % Passengers 891,925 -81.7 18,770,998 -73.4 Cargo (freight & mail) 185,687 9.0 1,952,628 -8.3 Aircraft movements 13,627 -62.8 212,235 -58.7 MTOW (in metric tons)3 1,100,860 -53.6 14,874,646 -53.3 PAX/PAX-flight4 91.7 -35.6 108.6 -26.0 Seat load factor (%) 51.9

58.4

Punctuality rate (%) 74.1

82.9











Frankfurt Airport PAX share Δ %5 PAX share Δ %5 Regional Split Month

YTD

Continental 59.5 -81.5 66.2 -72.3 Germany 8.1 -86.5 10.1 -74.3 Europe (excl. GER) 51.4 -80.4 56.1 -72.0 Western Europe 41.8 -80.5 47.1 -71.6 Eastern Europe 9.6 -79.9 9.0 -73.8 Intercontinental 40.5 -82.0 33.8 -75.3 Africa 6.7 -76.6 4.9 -72.5 Middle East 7.3 -77.9 5.5 -71.8 North America 12.5 -83.6 10.6 -78.1 Central & South Amer. 6.3 -75.9 4.4 -65.6 Far East 7.7 -87.4 8.3 -78.2 Australia 0.0 n.a. 0.1 n.a.

Definitions:1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5absolute change vs. previous year in % ; *Cargo =Freight + mail

SOURCE Fraport AG

