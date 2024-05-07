Frasle Mobility reaches R$841.3 million in net revenue in the first quarter of 2024
CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frasle Mobility ended the first quarter of 2024 with stable net revenue compared to the same period last year. The Company recorded a consolidated result of R$841.3 million, a positive variation of 0.3% compared to the first three months of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA reached R$154 million, while the adjusted EBITDA Margin recorded was 18.3%. Revenue from the foreign market, which encompasses exports from Brazil with the performance of operations in other countries, totaled R$341.9 million, an increase of 6.4%.
The quarter also marks the first year of the acquisition of Juratek, in the United Kingdom, boosting the strategy of expanding the company's global operations in mature markets.
MAIN RESULTS – 1Q24
(Percentages indicate variations compared to the respective periods of 1Q23 and 4Q23 – values in MM)
|
Consolidated net revenue:
|
1Q24: R$841.3 (+0.3%) | 1Q24: R$841.3 (+13.5%)
|
Net revenue in the national market:
|
1Q24: R$499.4 (-3.5%) | 1Q24: R$499.4 (-10.1%)
|
Net revenue in the foreign market:
|
1Q24: R$341.9 (+6.4%) | 1Q24: R$341.9 (+84.0%)
|
Foreign Market Revenue (Exports + operations abroad):
|
1Q24: US$69.0 (+11.6%) | 1Q24: US$69.0 (+86.7%)
|
Consolidated gross profit:
|
1Q24: R$289.7 (-2.2%) | 1Q24: R$289.7 (+43.0%)
|
Operating profit:
|
1Q24: R$116.9 (-20.6%) | 1Q24: R$116.9 (+43.5%)
|
EBITDA:
|
1Q24: R$154.0 (-13.0%) | 1Q24: R$154.0 (+36.1%)
|
Consolidated net profit:
|
1Q24: R$109.1 (+20.7%) | 1Q24: R$109.1 (+16.2%)
ROIC
1Q24: 15.7% (+2.4 pp) | 1Q24: 15.7% ](- 3.7 pp)
