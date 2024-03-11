Frasle Mobility registers record annual net revenue of R$3.4 billion

Result is 10.8% higher than achieved in 2022;

Adjusted EBITDA margin is 4.1 p.p. above last year.

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frasle Mobility achieved a new record result in 2023. The Company's consolidated net revenue ended the year totaling R$3.4 billion. This number is 10.8% higher than that recorded in the previous year and means that the Company has grown almost 2.5 times in the last five years. Adjusted EBITDA reached R$664.7 million for the year, an increase of 39.8%, while the adjusted EBITDA Margin was 19.6%, 4.1 percentage points above last year.

The results achieved last year meet all established Guidance projections, especially the EBITDA Margin target, which was revised over the past year as a result of better performance. Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) also registered a significant increase of almost 6 percentage points, reaching 19.3% in 2023.

MAIN RESULTS – 4Q23 | 2023

(Percentages indicate variations with the respective periods of 4Q22 and 2022 – values in MM)

Consolidated net revenue: 4Q23: R$741.3 (-0.7%) | 2023: R$3388.7 (+10.8%)

Net revenue in the national market: 4Q23: R$555.5 (-11.8%) | 2023: R$2156.5 (+14.6%)

Net revenue in the foreign market: 4Q23: R$185.8 (-25.7%) | 2023: R$1232.2 (+4.8%)

Foreign Market Revenue (Exports + Operations abroad): 4Q23: US$37.0 (-22.3%) | 2023: US$246.1 (+8.1%)

Consolidated gross profit: 4Q23: R$202.6 (-7.5%) | 2023: R$1138.6 (+26.0%)

Operating profit: 4Q23: R$81.4 (-63.4%) | 2023: R$542.6 (+62.9%)

EBITDA: 4Q23: R$113.1 (-34.5%) | 2023: R$667.2 (+47.3%)

Consolidated net profit: 4Q23: R$93.9 (-166.0%) | 2023: R$388.7 (+91.2%) ROIC 2023: 19.3% (+5.5 pp)

