Frasle Mobility records R$1.8 billion in net revenue in the first half of the year

CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The company ended the first half of 2024 with consolidated net revenue up slightly by 3.6% compared to the same period last year. In the first six months of the year, R$1.8 billion was recorded. Revenue from the foreign market, which includes exports from Brazil with the performance of operations in other countries, totaled R$734.3 million, an increase of 3.2%. Adjusted EBITDA reached R$316.5 million, while the adjusted EBITDA Margin was 17.4%.

Revenue performance in 2Q24 remained positive compared to the same period in 2023. R$980.3 million were recorded, an increase of 6.6%. Revenue from the foreign market was R$392.5 million, which represents stability compared to 2Q23.

The last few months have seen a number of events that influenced overall results, resulting in negative figures compared to previous periods. In April, the manufacturing activities of the subsidiary Fanacif, in Uruguay, were shut down. In May, the floods that devastated Rio Grande do Sul harmed part of the business in the state, in addition to inflationary impacts related to operations located in Argentina.

MAIN RESULTS – 2Q24

(Percentages indicate variations with the respective periods of 2Q23 and 1H23 – amounts in MM)

Consolidated net revenue: 2Q24: R$980.3 (+6.6%) | 1H24: R$1821.5 (+3.6%)

Net revenue from the domestic market: 2Q24: R$587.8 (+11.1%) | 1H24: R$1087.2 (+3.9%)

Net revenue from foreign markets: 2Q24: R$392.5 (+0.5%) | 1H24: R$734.3 (+3.2%)

Foreign Market Revenue (Exports + operations abroad): 2Q24: US$75.2 (-4.6%) | 1H24: US$144.2 (+2.5%)

Consolidated gross profit: 2Q24: R$315.5 (-1.6%) | 1H24: R$605.2 (-1.9%)

Operating Profit: 2Q24: R$76.6 (-50.9%) | 1H24: R$193.5 (-36.2%)

EBITDA: 2Q24: R$112.3 (-39.9%) | 1H24: R$266.3 (-26.8%)

Consolidated net profit: 2Q24: R$41.4 (-57.9%) | 1H24: R$150.5 (-20.2%) Adjusted EBITDA 2Q24: R$162.5 (-18.5%) | 1H24: R$316.5 (-15.9%) ROIC: 2Q24: 11.4% (-4.1 p.p.)

EARNINGS VIDEOCONFERENCE

(In Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English)

08/07 – 11am Brazil | 10am New York | 3pm London

Register / Access Videoconference:

IR Contact

Email: [email protected]

Site: https://ri.fraslemobility.com/

Hemerson Fernando de Souza

Phone: +55 54 3239.1519

